Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Rohit Sharma's place still in danger? Gautam Gambhir’s 'Best interest of the team' remark raises eyebrows

Rohit Sharma's place still in danger? Gautam Gambhir’s 'Best interest of the team' remark raises eyebrows

Gautam Gambhir’s working relationship with Rohit Sharma did not begin when the former became India’s head coach. According to Gambhir, their understanding was built years earlier, when both were still part of the Indian dressing room as players.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Rohit Sharma's place still in danger? Gautam Gambhir’s 'Best interest of the team' remark raises eyebrows
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rohit Sharma's place still in danger? Gautam Gambhir’s 'Best interest of the team' remark raises eyebrows
2
3
4
5