Gautam Gambhir’s working relationship with Rohit Sharma did not begin when the former became India’s head coach. According to Gambhir, their understanding was built years earlier, when both were still part of the Indian dressing room as players. Speaking to JioStar, Gambhir explained that familiarity played an important role when he eventually had to work with Rohit in a coach and captain setup. Rather than having to establish an understanding from scratch, the two already knew each other’s personalities and cricketing philosophies.
“I don’t think so. See, Rohit’s and my relationship was not just of captain and coach. Rohit’s and my relationship, when Rohit came into the team, I was a senior player at that time," Gambhir said while speaking on JioStar.
“So Rohit’s and my relationship is from back then. Rohit has known me since then. It isn’t like Rohit and I had a new relationship, or that I came as a coach from a foreign country who has neither seen Rohit play nor knows Rohit individually or personally, what kind of person he is," Gambhir added.
Years Of Familiarity Shaped Their Partnership
Gambhir’s comments come amid continued public interest in his equation with Rohit, particularly since he took charge of the Indian team in 2024. The pair have frequently found themselves at the centre of discussions surrounding India’s leadership and senior players.
However, Gambhir pointed to their playing days as the foundation of their relationship. By the time he became coach, he had already watched Rohit develop from a young international cricketer into one of India’s leading players and captain. That history, he suggested, made communication considerably more straightforward.
“So often when you have played together, things become very easy. And in fact, he knows my thinking; I know his thinking. Because tomorrow I might have some other thinking, the captain might have some other thinking, but ultimately, whatever is in the best interest of the team, if that is the final decision, then nothing can be better than that," Gambhir said.
The emphasis, according to Gambhir, was therefore not on ensuring that the coach and captain agreed on every issue. Differences in opinion could exist, but the final call had to be guided by what benefited Indian cricket.
Team Interest Above Personal Differences
Gambhir also broadened his point beyond Rohit, saying the same principle had applied during his interactions with the captains he has worked with as India coach.
“And that is why I said that with all four, whichever four captains I have worked with, this has been my experience with them, that everyone’s intention has been Indian cricket," Gambhir added.
His remarks provide context to the coach captain dynamic that has surrounded the Indian team during his tenure. Gambhir’s account suggests that his familiarity with Rohit was not created by their time together in the leadership setup, but had its roots in the period when Gambhir was already an established senior player and Rohit was beginning his international journey. That shared history, Gambhir indicated, gave both men a pre existing understanding that could be carried into their professional relationship years later.
Recent reports have also highlighted Gambhir and Rohit sharing lighter moments publicly, including during India’s 2026 England tour, even as speculation about their equation continued to circulate.
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