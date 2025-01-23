The anticipation surrounding the resumption of the Ranji Trophy has reached a fever pitch as India’s Test skipper, Rohit Sharma, makes his highly anticipated return to domestic cricket. After a two-month hiatus, the tournament is back, and Mumbai fans are excited to see their star player in action once again. This time, the team faces Jammu and Kashmir in what promises to be an enthralling clash. Here's everything you need to know about watching this riveting match unfold.

Rohit Sharma Returns to Red-Ball Cricket

For Rohit Sharma, this match marks more than just a return to domestic cricket – it’s a chance to get his rhythm back after a dismal run in the Test series. The team management had been pushing for India’s top Test players to feature in domestic matches to hone their skills in the red-ball format, and Rohit has heeded the call.

Although he is not leading Mumbai in this fixture, his presence on the field will undoubtedly be a morale booster for the side. Rohit’s experience and leadership qualities have always been a cornerstone of his success, and it will be fascinating to see how he fares in the domestic circuit. Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai will look to leverage their collective experience to overcome their opponents.

The Mumbai Team: Strengthened by Rohit’s Return

Alongside Rohit Sharma, Mumbai will be bolstered by the impressive form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will open the innings with Rohit. The duo forms a formidable opening pair, and the strength of Mumbai’s batting lineup is expected to pose a challenge to Jammu and Kashmir’s bowling attack.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been in scintillating form for Mumbai, will captain the side and look to steer the team to victory. Rahane’s leadership has been a significant factor in Mumbai's success, and his calm demeanor will be crucial in high-pressure moments. With the added experience of Rohit Sharma in the side, Mumbai’s chances of dominating this Ranji Trophy fixture look bright.

Jammu and Kashmir: The Underdogs with Potential

On the other side, Jammu and Kashmir enters this contest as the underdogs, but they’re no pushovers. Sitting second in the Elite Group A standings, Jammu and Kashmir has had a strong campaign so far. The team has shown remarkable resilience and will be looking to spring a surprise against Mumbai.

While they may lack the star power of Mumbai, the team has several quality players who have the ability to make a mark. This match provides the perfect opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to take on one of the best domestic sides in the country, and they will be hoping to pull off an upset that could shake up the standings.

Where and When to Watch the MUM vs J&K Ranji Trophy Match

For those eager to catch all the action, the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy match will be held at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9:00 AM IST.

Where to Watch the Match on TV

Fans can tune in to Sports18 Network for live television coverage of the match. This will ensure that viewers can follow every ball of the contest from the comfort of their homes.

Where to Watch the Match Online

For those preferring to stream the match online, the game will be available for live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. This provides flexibility for fans to watch the match on their mobile devices, tablets, or computers.

The Key Takeaways

Match Details: Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC.

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST (Toss at 9:00 AM IST).

Where to Watch:

TV: Sports18 Network

Online: Jio Cinema app and website.