Rohit Sharma gave India plenty to celebrate in Guwahati, but he chose not to explain the thought behind one of the most unusual moments of his innings. The former India captain struck 101 from 75 deliveries against the West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday, helping India chase down 406 with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls remaining. His 35th ODI century arrived from 72 balls and came during a 255 run opening stand with captain Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 223 from 133 balls.
A Celebration He Wants To Keep Private
Rohit's century was followed by a distinctive celebration. After reaching three figures, he moved across the pitch with a hopping, skipping motion before punching the air.
The unusual gesture immediately drew attention, but Rohit was unwilling to disclose what it represented when broadcasters asked him about it after the match.
“I keep that celebration for myself," Rohit said when asked about the celebration in the post-match discussion with the broadcasters.
He was pressed further, but maintained that the gesture carried a personal meaning.
“Ah, it’s for me. It’s for me. Some things are just meant to be with you. It’s not to be shared. So yeah, that was for me," he added when pushed for it.
Jadeja Wanted A Different Celebration
The moment had also caught the attention of Ravindra Jadeja during the match. Ravi Shastri later asked Rohit about their conversation after cameras showed the pair speaking during India's second innings.
“Yeah, he was asking me what was that about," Rohit replied. “I said I’ll tell you in the dressing room. It’s for me. But he was quite innovative. He wanted me to come and slide and jump, and that’s how he wanted me to celebrate. I said, ‘Man, after 50 overs of fielding and batting almost for 25-30 overs, I was never going to do that.'"
Rohit Sets The Tone In Record Chase
Rohit took time to settle before shifting gears as India's chase developed. After India moved to 44 without loss inside seven overs, he began attacking the West Indies pace attack.
Jayden Seales was hit for a six, while Alzarri Joseph conceded a six and a four. Rohit then completed his fifty from 34 deliveries before launching an assault on Keemo Paul, including a free hit maximum after the bowler overstepped.
A six against Roston Chase added to the damage as India moved beyond 150. Rohit also brought up his 12,000th ODI run during the innings, becoming only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach the landmark. He achieved it in 282 innings, the second fastest among batters to the mark after Kohli.
Gill And Rohit Complete The Job
Rohit survived a chance on 84 and then moved from 85 to 99 with two successive boundaries against Vitel Lawes. A single off the same bowler took him to his century and also pushed India to 250 without losing a wicket.
Explaining India's approach during the enormous chase, Rohit highlighted the importance of concentrating on each delivery rather than the scoreboard.
“We just wanted to continue to keep batting," Rohit said. “We were not thinking too much about the scoreboard, to be honest. We were just trying to play according to the merit of the ball, and we kept stitching the partnership, which was, I think, when you’re chasing a target like that, you need to keep stitching big partnership, and that’s what we did. Gill was fantastic on the other side, very much in control of his batting the entire innings, and to stay not out till the end was fantastic to see as well," he added.
India eventually reached 406/2 in 43.3 overs, completing their highest successful ODI chase. West Indies had earlier posted 405/7, with John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo all scoring centuries.
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