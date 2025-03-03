Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s three-month-old son, Ahaan, made his much-anticipated first public appearance on Sunday (March 2) during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In a heartwarming and viral moment, Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was seen lovingly holding baby Ahaan, while Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma, playfully interacted with the little one. The adorable exchange quickly became the highlight of the match, capturing fans' hearts and spreading joy across social media platforms.

A Special Moment for the Sharma Family

Rohit and Ritika welcomed Ahaan on November 15, 2024, making him their second child after their daughter, Samaira Sharma. The family moment in the stands showcased the love and warmth between cricket and Bollywood’s most celebrated families. Anushka Sharma’s affectionate interaction with Ahaan was a delight for fans, further deepening the connection between cricket lovers and their favorite stars.

Interestingly, as per BCCI’s revised policy, Indian players’ wives are allowed to attend only one game during the Champions Trophy. Ritika and Anushka made the most of this special occasion, ensuring they were present to cheer for their husbands while also creating a wholesome family moment that fans couldn’t stop talking about.

Ahaan’s First Public Appearance Goes Viral

While cricket action unfolded on the field, it was baby Ahaan who stole the spotlight off the field. The video of Anushka Sharma gently playing with Ahaan went viral, with fans showering love on the adorable baby and appreciating the heartwarming bond between Anushka, Ritika, and Ahaan. The clip was widely shared, proving that sometimes, moments beyond the boundary can become just as iconic as those on the pitch.

Anushka’s Reaction to Kohli’s Dismissal

Adding to the social media buzz, Anushka Sharma’s stunned reaction to Virat Kohli’s wicket also caught the attention of fans. As Kohli fell to an extraordinary catch by Glenn Phillips, Anushka’s disbelief was mirrored by millions of Indian fans. However, her joyful moments with baby Ahaan remained the talk of the town.