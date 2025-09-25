Rohit Sharma has shed 10 kilograms ahead of his international cricket comeback, with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar revealing the stunning transformation. The 38-year-old India ODI captain has been undergoing an intensive fitness program in Mumbai under Nayar’s guidance. Nayar shared a gym session photo on Instagram captioned, "10,000 grams later, we keep pushing," highlighting Rohit’s impressive weight loss progress.

Rohit has also been regularly posting images from his training sessions as he prepares for his anticipated return to one-day internationals. This transformation comes amid ongoing speculation about the futures of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the ODI format. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stated that no immediate decisions will be made regarding their roles, as the focus remains on the T20 World Cup scheduled for early 2026. Unfazed by external discussions, Rohit is fully focused on regaining peak fitness after taking a three-month break. Meanwhile, Kohli has started his own fitness regimen in London. Rohit, who retired from Test cricket midway through the IPL 2025 season, has not played a competitive match since June. After completing his IPL stint with Mumbai Indians, he took time off to be with family and attended India’s final Test against England at The Oval.

Despite limited match practice, Rohit’s renewed dedication to fitness is seen as crucial for his upcoming ODI series against Australia in October. Having previously worked with Nayar on several occasions, Rohit has once again sought the former assistant coach’s support for both physical conditioning and technical refinement. Nayar, who was part of India’s senior team backroom setup until the Champions Trophy in February, has played a vital role in Rohit’s career development at various stages. With India scheduled to play 27 ODIs and the Asia Cup in 2027 ahead of the next ODI World Cup, Rohit’s form and fitness will be closely monitored. It is expected that both Rohit and Kohli will be encouraged by selectors and the BCCI to participate in domestic events like the Vijay Hazare Trophy to gain match practice.

Initially, both senior players were expected to feature for India A in the three-match one-day series against Australia A starting September 30 in Kanpur. However, neither was named in the squad, which is now led by Tilak Varma and Rajat Patidar