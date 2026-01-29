Advertisement
Rohit Sharma's World Record Shattered: Ireland's Paul Stirling Surpasses Hitman's 'This Record'

Rohit Sharma, who began his T20I journey during the inaugural 2007 World Cup and concluded his international career in the format after leading India to the 2024 title, finished with a remarkable 159 appearances. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
  • Stirling’s achievement is a testament to his fitness and importance to Irish cricket.
  • Despite the pre match celebrations regarding his record, Paul Stirling had a rare off day with the bat, managing only 8 runs.
Rohit Sharma's World Record Shattered: Ireland's Paul Stirling Surpasses Hitman's 'This Record'Credits - Twitter

Cricket history was rewritten at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on January 29 as Ireland captain Paul Stirling officially became the most capped player in the history of T20 International cricket. By taking the field for the first T20I against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Stirling surpassed the long standing record previously held by Indian batting maestro Rohit Sharma.

The Passing of the Torch

Rohit Sharma, who began his T20I journey during the inaugural 2007 World Cup and concluded his international career in the format after leading India to the 2024 title, finished with a remarkable 159 appearances. His 17 year tenure stood as the gold standard for longevity in the shortest format of the game.

In a striking parallel, Paul Stirling is also currently in his 17th year of international cricket. His appearance against the UAE marked his 160th T20I cap, placing him solely at the top of the all time list. With two additional fixtures remaining in the current series followed by the 2026 T20 World Cup, Stirling is positioned to push this record into uncharted territory.

Chasing the New Standard

While Stirling now holds the crown, the high frequency of T20I fixtures in the modern era means several active stars are already gaining ground. Pakistan’s Babar Azam currently sits at 137 matches, while India's Hardik Pandya has reached 128 caps. Most notably, Suryakumar Yadav has reached 103 appearances in a mere five year span, highlighting the rapid pace at which modern players are accumulating caps compared to the legends of the previous decade.

Match Summary: Ireland vs UAE

Despite the pre match celebrations regarding his record, Paul Stirling had a rare off day with the bat, managing only 8 runs before being dismissed. However, Ireland’s middle order stepped up after Stirling won the toss and elected to bat.

Ross Adair provided the early momentum with a 29 ball 39, while Lorcan Tucker added a valuable 38 off 25 deliveries. Their contributions allowed Ireland to post a competitive total of 178 for 6.

Ireland Lineup: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys.

United Arab Emirates Lineup: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Sohaib Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, Harshit Kaushik, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Arfan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

The "Stirling" Legacy

Stirling’s achievement is a testament to his fitness and importance to Irish cricket. As one of the most prolific openers in the world, his journey from a young prospect to the world record holder for appearances mirrors Ireland's own rise from an associate nation to a formidable Test playing country.

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

