'Rohit Toh Chidhaate Rehta Hai': Shardul Thakur Reveals Why ODI Captain Often Playfully Teases Him - WATCH

India's veteran all-rounder Shardul Thakur humorously shared that former Test captain Rohit Sharma frequently teases him with the nickname 'Lord'. The prominent fast-bowling all-rounder made this disclosure during the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. Shardul also conveyed his appreciation to the fans for bestowing upon him this unique moniker, stating that it makes him feel valued and indicates that people enjoy watching him play.

Shardul made a significant impact during the fourth Test against England, contributing valuable runs. With his consistent performances he has earned the affectionate nickname 'Lord' from fans. He also played a pivotal role in India's historic series victory in Australia during the 2020–21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, further solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer. When asked by former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara about his nickname in an interaction at Sony Sports , he stated:

"It feels good. Firstly, the fans have given me this name. So, whenever the fans give me any title, it's a good thing. That means fans love you, they like to see you play. Rohit keeps teasing me 'Lord'. It's a good thing. It does create a light-hearted moment and atmosphere. Even guys in the dressing room call me by that. So, it creates a good environment."

Lord Shardul: Knighted by Rohit Sharma, crowned by fans

Shardul's Comeback

Shardul, who missed the second and third Test matches, made his comeback in the fourth Test after Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained an injury following the third Test match against England at Lord's Stadium in London.

On Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and England in Manchester, England continued to dominate, but India showed significant resilience. England, resuming their innings, extended their massive lead. While Joe Root had already scored his masterful century on Day 3, England's captain Ben Stokes went on to score a brilliant century (141 runs) on Day 4, guiding England to a formidable first-innings total of 669, giving them a lead of 311 runs.

India's second innings started disastrously, losing two wickets for no runs in the very first over to Chris Woakes. However, captain Shubman Gill (78* runs) and KL Rahul (87* runs) then mounted a remarkable fightback, stitching together a resilient 174-run partnership for the third wicket by stumps.

Regarding the bowlers:

Shardul Thakur continued to be used sparingly by India. While he had bowled 11 overs for 55 runs and was wicketless by the end of Day 3, his usage on Day 4 remained limited, raising questions about India's bowling strategy and his role. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj both had injury scares on Day 3, with Bumrah twisting his ankle and Siraj experiencing discomfort. While both returned to the field on Day 4, their pace and effectiveness were noted to have dropped, indicating they were still managing their niggles. Ben Stokes also did not bowl due to a hamstring pull. By the end of Day 4, India was 174/2, still trailing England by 137 runs, setting up a tense final day with the weather forecast also playing a potential role.