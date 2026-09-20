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Rohit, Virat vs World's best? BCCI eyes mega India vs World XI clash - Check details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could mark its 100th anniversary with a blockbuster India vs Rest of the World XI contest, with the proposal emerging as one of the ideas discussed for the board’s centenary celebrations.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Rohit, Virat vs World's best? BCCI eyes mega India vs World XI clash - Check details
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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