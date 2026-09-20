The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could mark its 100th anniversary with a blockbuster India vs Rest of the World XI contest, with the proposal emerging as one of the ideas discussed for the board’s centenary celebrations. The plan is still at a very early stage and no match has been finalised. However, according to a report by The New Indian Express, the BCCI is considering the possibility of bringing India together with a Rest of the World XI as part of an extended programme planned for 2028.
The development came after the BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on September 18, where the general body formally initiated preparations for its centenary celebrations.
Centenary Plans To Run Across Two Years
The BCCI has decided that its 100 year milestone will not be confined to a single event. The celebrations are scheduled to begin in December 2027 and continue throughout 2028 as part of a year long programme.
The board described the occasion as a landmark moment in the history of Indian cricket. Its official AGM release confirmed that the general body has already started the process for organising the centenary programme.
A committee is expected to be created to oversee the celebrations and work out the details of the events. Among the suggestions discussed was the possibility of an India vs Rest of the World fixture, although the BCCI has not yet announced a date, venue, format or squad for such a match.
World XI Concept Has International History
A Rest of the World XI involving international stars is not a new concept in cricket.
The ICC previously organised World XI fixtures involving players from several nations. In September 2017, Pakistan played a three match T20I series against a World XI in Lahore.
A year later, an ICC Rest of the World XI featuring Indian players Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya faced the West Indies in a T20I at Lord’s on May 31, 2018. The match was organised as a fundraising event following hurricanes that had damaged Caribbean stadiums.
The BCCI’s proposed centenary fixture would therefore bring a familiar international exhibition concept into a major celebration of Indian cricket.
India Yet To Face World XI
India have featured players in World XI combinations before, but the national team itself has not played an international match against an ICC World XI. That makes the proposed fixture particularly notable if the BCCI eventually gives the idea the green light. The composition of the opposition, match format and player selection would all need to be determined before the event could take shape.
For now, though, the proposal remains only one part of a much larger celebration plan. The BCCI has formally begun preparations for its centenary, with the programme set to start in December 2027 and run through 2028.
The India vs Rest of the World XI idea could become the centrepiece of those celebrations, but the board is yet to move beyond the discussion stage.
Current Indian cricket pool
Batters - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Devdutt Padikkal, Suryansh Shedge, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Naman Dhir
All-Rounders -Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Vipraj Nigam
Wicket-Keepers - KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Ishan Kishan,
BowlersJasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur
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