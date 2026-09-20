The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could mark its 100th anniversary with a blockbuster India vs Rest of the World XI contest, with the proposal emerging as one of the ideas discussed for the board’s centenary celebrations. The plan is still at a very early stage and no match has been finalised. However, according to a report by The New Indian Express, the BCCI is considering the possibility of bringing India together with a Rest of the World XI as part of an extended programme planned for 2028.