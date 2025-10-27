Rohit & Virat Were Outstanding, Simply Clinical: Gautam Gambhir Showers Praise on Senior Duo After India’s Commanding Sydney Triumph

India’s dominant nine-wicket win over Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground wasn’t just another victory — it was a statement of intent, leadership, and belief. The spotlight was shared by two men at different stages of their careers: veteran Rohit Sharma, who rolled back the years with a masterful century, and young pacer Harshit Rana, who answered his critics with a spell that announced his arrival on the international stage.

Harshit Rana Delivers Under Pressure at the SCG

Facing immense scrutiny after inconsistent performances in Perth and Adelaide, Harshit Rana produced a match-defining spell of 4 for 39, turning the game on its head after Australia’s fiery start. From 63 for no loss in the first ten overs, the Aussies were bundled out for 236 — largely thanks to Rana’s pace, precision, and fearless approach.

But behind his resurgence lay the uncompromising mentorship of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Known for his tough-love approach, Gambhir’s direct words to Rana before the game — “Perform kar, warna bahar bitha dunga” (perform or sit out) — resonated deeply with the youngster.

Rana’s childhood coach, Shravan Kumar, shed light on the exchange, telling TimesofIndia.com, “He wanted to silence the outside noise with his performance. Gambhir knows how to identify talent and back it. He scolded Harshit badly, but it was pure motivation.”

The result? A fiery performance that not only silenced critics like Krishnamachari Srikkanth — who had questioned Rana’s selection — but also cemented Gambhir’s faith in his player development instincts.

Gautam Gambhir’s Leadership: Tough Words, Strong Results

Gambhir’s leadership has been under the microscope since taking over as India’s head coach, but the Sydney ODI underlined his ability to inspire and extract the best from his players.

In a post-match message shared by BCCI.tv, Gambhir praised his team’s hunger and resilience.

“We spoke about turning up today and wanting to do something special. The bowlers were outstanding. From 63 for no loss to 237 all out — that was an outstanding effort,” he said.

“Special mention to Harshit — that was an outstanding spell. Stay humble, stay grounded, keep working hard. It’s just the start, not the end.”

The emphasis on humility and work ethic has been a consistent theme under Gambhir’s stewardship, and Sydney was a perfect example of that philosophy translating into performance.

Rohit Sharma’s Masterclass: The Hitman Still Has It

While Rana grabbed the headlines for his bowling, Rohit Sharma reminded everyone why he remains one of India’s most dependable match-winners. After modest returns in the first two games, the skipper responded with a brilliant unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, guiding India to a comfortable chase.

His knock — decorated with 13 fours and three sixes — was vintage Rohit, blending elegance with authority. Partnering first with Shubman Gill and then with Virat Kohli, Rohit led India’s clinical run chase, helping the visitors finish the series on a high despite losing the first two ODIs.

His consistency across the series earned him the Impact Player of the Series award, finishing with 202 runs in three matches. Inside the dressing room, chants of “RoKo!” (Rohit-Kohli) echoed as teammates celebrated the senior duo’s memorable partnership.

Rohit and Kohli Silence Doubts, Leave Lasting Impression

Ahead of the match, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma faced questions about their ODI futures. Neither head coach Gambhir nor chief selector Ajit Agarkar committed to their 2027 World Cup plans. But the Sydney masterclass was a timely reminder that experience still counts.

Kohli’s composed half-century and Rohit’s commanding hundred showcased that the duo remains indispensable in big-match situations. As they departed for home after the match, they left behind a rejuvenated squad gearing up for the T20I leg — and a dressing room inspired by leadership, unity, and accountability.