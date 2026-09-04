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Rohit Yadav banned for 2 years over age discrepancy; CAB flags 65 players in crackdown

Rohit Yadav has been handed a two-year ban after age discrepancies were found in his official records, ruling him out of India U19’s Australia series. The CAB has also flagged 65 players for age and documentation irregularities as it tightens verification protocols in junior cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
Rohit Yadav banned for 2 years over age discrepancy; CAB flags 65 players in crackdown
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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