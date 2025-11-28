Advertisement
VIRAT KOHLI ROHIT SHARMA TRAINING

ROKO AT MSD'S DEN: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Toils Hard In Nets As India Preps For SA ODIs - WATCH

The duo was seen putting in serious effort in the nets just days before India’s next assignment in the 50-over format.

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 06:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ROKO AT MSD'S DEN: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Toils Hard In Nets As India Preps For SA ODIs - WATCH

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma kicked off an intense training session in Ranchi as preparations ramped up for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The duo was seen putting in serious effort in the nets just days before India’s next assignment in the 50-over format. The training camp also featured young prospects Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, reflecting India’s shift in focus following the 0-2 Test series defeat to the Proteas. The upcoming ODIs mark the much-awaited international return of both Kohli and Rohit, who had been rested for the Test campaign.

Kohli & Rohit Sharpen Skills in Ranchi as India Preps for SA ODIs

The star pair last featured for India during the ODI series in Australia, where the visitors endured a 1-2 loss. Despite the early setbacks on that tour, Kohli and Rohit reminded fans of their pedigree by stitching a match-winning stand in the final ODI to secure a consolation victory.

As they rejoin the squad under stand-in captain KL Rahul, their presence becomes crucial in stabilizing India’s ODI lineup ahead of the opening clash on November 30.

India Seek Redemption After Test Series Humiliation

India enters this ODI series under heavy scrutiny after suffering a rare home whitewash in the Tests. But the comeback of Rohit and Kohli offers a vital boost both from a performance and leadership standpoint as India charts its roadmap toward the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The series will begin on November 30 in Ranchi, followed by matches on December 3 in Raipur and December 6 in Vizag.

Kohli & Rohit Remain Central to India’s ODI Blueprint

All attention will be on the experienced duo. Virat Kohli, already established as an all-time ODI great, has amassed 14,255 runs in 305 matches—making him the second-highest run-scorer in the format’s history and holds a record 51 ODI hundreds. He remains the fastest batter to reach every landmark from 8000 to 14,000 ODI runs.

Rohit Sharma enters the series in sublime form, having recently climbed back to the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings. His return adds significant firepower at the top of the order as India seeks momentum in the buildup to major ICC events.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

