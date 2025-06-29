WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, known worldwide as the "Tribal Chief," has slowly but surely made his way into Hollywood. While he's best known for dominating the wrestling ring, Reigns is now turning heads with his on-screen presence in films. With a blend of charisma, physique, and performance skills, Roman Reigns is carving out a space for himself in the film industry. From cameos to potential blockbuster roles, here are his top 3 roles in Hollywood so far.

1. Hobbs & Shaw (2019) – Mateo Hobbs

Roman Reigns made his big-screen debut in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, and Idris Elba. Reigns played Mateo Hobbs, the brother of The Rock’s character, in a high-octane, action-packed sequence set in Samoa. While the role was mostly non-verbal, it allowed Reigns to showcase his physical prowess and charisma alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names.

The film grossed over $700 million globally, giving Roman a solid launchpad in mainstream cinema. It also hinted at his potential to carry action roles in the future, especially within ensemble casts.

2. Rumble (2021) – Voice Role

In the animated sports comedy Rumble, Reigns voiced a monster wrestler in a WWE co-produced Paramount film. Though the movie received mixed reviews, it was an important step for Roman as he explored voice acting and connected with younger audiences in a family-friendly genre.

“Rumble” gave Reigns the chance to express his personality in a different way, without relying on physical presence alone. It also marked WWE’s push to blend its Superstars into multi-platform entertainment roles.

3. Good Fortune (2025) – Upcoming Major Role

Slated for release in 2025, Good Fortune is set to be a turning point in Reigns’ acting career. He joins a powerful lineup featuring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Eddie Murphy, and Keke Palmer in this action-comedy. While his character details are under wraps, the casting alone shows that Reigns is now being considered for mainstream feature roles beyond the typical “wrestler cameo.”

The film is being watched closely and could very well be Reigns’ breakout performance outside WWE.

Bonus: Street Fighter – From Tribal Chief to Akuma?

One of the biggest headlines surrounding Roman Reigns right now is the strong buzz around his casting as Akuma in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. While not yet officially confirmed, multiple industry insiders have reported Reigns is either in advanced talks or already locked in to play the iconic martial arts villain.

Akuma is one of the most feared characters in the Street Fighter universe, a perfect match for Reigns’ intimidating presence, powerful build, and silent rage. If confirmed, this could become his most iconic on-screen role to date, and potentially launch him as a full-fledged action star in Hollywood.

A Career in Transition

Roman Reigns is no stranger to the spotlight, but what’s refreshing is how measured and selective he has been in his transition to Hollywood. Unlike some who jump headfirst into B-movies, Reigns is building credibility and range, from major franchises to animated features and now possibly leading roles.

With each project, Roman Reigns is proving that his dominance isn’t limited to the squared circle. Whether it’s as a warrior from Samoa, a monster in a wrestling ring, or a fearsome video game icon, the Tribal Chief is ready to conquer Hollywood, one role at a time.