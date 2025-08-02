‘Root Must Adjust His Game For Ashes Success’ Says David Warner

Former Australia opener David Warner believes Joe Root will be crucial to England’s chances when they travel Down Under for the five-Test Ashes series later this year.

Root, currently the world’s No. 1-ranked Test batter, has struggled to make a mark in Australia, averaging just 35.86 and yet to score a century on Australian soil. He has also been dismissed 10 times in 18 Tests by Josh Hazlewood, just one fewer than the 11 dismissals each against Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah.

“The key player is Rooty (Joe Root), who is still chasing his first hundred in Australia. Josh Hazlewood has got him out plenty of times. He’ll need to adjust and take the surfboard off his front leg,” Warner told BBC Sport.

England, however, has reasons for optimism with the return of Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson, both of whom could play vital roles in helping them regain the Ashes urn for the first time in a decade.

“It all comes down to the bowlers,” Warner added. “If England’s attack can put early pressure on Australia’s top order, they will be right in the contest.”

Warner is currently in England preparing to represent the London Spirit in The Hundred, which begins on August 5. The veteran opener is eager to contribute both on and off the field.

“London Spirit haven’t had much success in recent years. My goal is to bring energy and intensity to the group and reflect that on the field. At the end of the day, it’s about the fans and young kids who come to watch us, not about history,” Warner said.