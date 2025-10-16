Advertisement
JOE ROOT

Root Ready To Rewrite Ashes History, Targets Maiden Ton In Australia

England’s star batter Joe Root has expressed confidence about ending his century drought in Australia as the highly anticipated Ashes 2025-26 draws near. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 03:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Root Ready To Rewrite Ashes History, Targets Maiden Ton In AustraliaImage Credit:- X

England’s star batter Joe Root has expressed confidence about ending his century drought in Australia as the highly anticipated Ashes 2025-26 draws near. Speaking ahead of England’s preparations for the marquee series, Root stated that he feels “ready” both mentally and technically to conquer Australian conditions finally.

Root’s Unfinished Business Down Under

Despite being one of the modern era’s finest Test batters, Joe Root has yet to score a century on Australian soil. In 27 innings across multiple Ashes tours, his highest score remains 89, which came in the 2021 Brisbane Test. Root, who has scored 13,543 Test runs, acknowledged that an Ashes hundred in Australia is the “missing piece” in his career résumé.

“I feel I’m in a different place now compared to my last tour. I’ve learned a lot about my game and feel ready for the challenge,” Root said ahead of the series.

The right-hander has registered nine half-centuries in Australia and has often fallen short of converting solid starts into big scores,  a trend he is determined to end this time.

Freedom After Captaincy Boosting Form

Since stepping down as England’s Test captain, Root has played with a renewed sense of freedom. Without the leadership burden, he has enjoyed batting under Ben Stokes’ aggressive approach and Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” philosophy. “It’s a nice feeling to go out there and just focus on batting. The Ashes brings out the best in you, and I’m looking forward to contributing,” Root said.

The 34-year-old added that his experience and adaptability will be key in handling the pace and bounce of Australian pitches, which have often troubled English batters in past tours.

Focus on Team Glory, Not Just Personal Records

While Root’s search for a maiden Ashes ton in Australia remains a talking point, he emphasised that winning back the urn is his main motivation. England last won an Ashes series in Australia in 2010-11, and Root hopes to be part of a historic turnaround.

“It’s about the team first. If my runs can help us win in Australia, that’s all that matters,” he said.

The upcoming Ashes, starting in November 2025, promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams undergoing transitions. With Pat Cummins’ fitness uncertain and England’s aggressive approach redefining Test cricket, fans are eagerly awaiting another classic series.

