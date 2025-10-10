Roston Chase Remains Optimistic Despite Setback: ‘Just Need One Big Score’

As the West Indies prepare for the second Test against India, captain Roston Chase remains hopeful his team can bounce back from their crushing defeat in the series opener. Despite being outplayed in Ahmedabad, Chase believes confidence, not capability, is the missing ingredient in his side’s batting performances.

Chase stresses belief over form

Following the innings defeat in the first Test, Chase addressed the media with a calm but firm message. “I don't think the guys are lacking confidence, but it's just to get that one score, to get that start, to then kick on from there. Once you get that good innings or that 100 or that big 50, that then gives you the confidence to know that I can absolutely do it,” Chase said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He emphasised that while belief within the dressing room is strong, players must convert their starts into meaningful scores. Chase also acknowledged that the pressure mounts quickly when early wickets fall, especially against a world-class bowling unit like India’s.

Lessons from the first Test

India dominated the first match, securing an innings and 140-run victory. The West Indies batting lineup crumbled twice, managing just 162 and 146, while India posted a mammoth 448/5 before declaring. Chase admitted that the lack of partnerships hurt their chances and said the team has been working on applying themselves better at the crease.

“Obviously, we are down right now, but it has to change at some point, and the change can start from now. It starts with the belief and the mindset of each and every player,” he added.

Challenges beyond the field

The West Indies skipper also reflected on the broader challenges facing Caribbean cricket. He pointed out that issues like limited infrastructure, financial struggles, and inconsistent domestic competition continue to affect player development and overall team performance. Despite those hurdles, Chase remains adamant that his side has the talent to compete with the best.

Focus on the Delhi Test

Heading into the second Test in New Delhi, Chase’s focus is on creating solid starts and building partnerships. He underlined that one strong innings could spark the turnaround the team desperately needs.

“Once someone gets that big score, it lifts the entire team. The key is to start well and stay disciplined, especially against India’s bowlers,” Chase concluded.

India, led by Shubman Gill, will aim to seal a 2-0 series sweep and strengthen their position in the World Test Championship. For the West Indies, the goal is simple: to restore pride and prove that they can compete on the toughest stage.