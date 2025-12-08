Rovman Powell’s 96* Powers Dubai Capitals To Big Win; David Willey Praises Batting Brilliance

Dubai Capitals, the reigning DP World ILT20 champions, produced a commanding performance to secure a massive 83-run victory over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the second match on Sunday. Rovman Powell was the standout performer with a stunning 96* off just 52 balls, smashing eight boundaries and four maximums. His effort helped the Capitals post a strong total of 186 before they bowled out ADKR for just 103, thanks to Waqar Salamkheil’s excellent four-wicket haul.

Powell Leads From the Front With a Match-Winning Knock

Reflecting on the win, all-rounder David Willey praised the explosive efforts of Powell and Jordan Cox, noting the benefits of reshuffling the batting order. “We gave our best batters more deliveries, and it paid off. Rovman and Cox showcased their world-class skills. A total like that gives the bowlers confidence knowing the opposition must attack,” Willey shared.

Bowlers Respond Strongly as Willey Removes Hales Early

With a big score to defend, the Capitals’ bowlers were relentless. Willey struck early, dismissing his England teammate Alex Hales in the second ball of the innings. “Hales keeps me in a job, I always seem to get him out,” Willey joked. “We focused on maintaining a disciplined line and length, and today it worked well.”

After two losses to start the season, Willey said the convincing win was vital for team morale. “Everyone played their part. It’s a great turnaround after a tough start to the season, and the group is pleased with how we responded,” he added.

The victory pushes Dubai Capitals to third place on the ILT20 points table. Their next match is again against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Saturday, December 13.

About Dubai Capitals

Dubai Capitals, owned by the GMR Group, is a leading franchise in the DP World ILT20, the UAE’s premier T20 cricket league launched in 2023. The team lifted its maiden title in Season 3 and enters Season 4 with a strong squad including Dasun Shanaka (captain), Rovman Powell, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Scott Currie, Jimmy Neesham, and Gulbadin Naib. Hemang Badani continues as head coach as the side aims to defend its championship crown.