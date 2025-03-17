Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Unbreakable IPL Records: A Legacy of Highs and Lows

RCB, one of the 10 teams competing in IPL 2025, represents Bangalore and has consistently been a fan favorite despite not winning an IPL title. Although they have reached the playoffs multiple times and finished as runners-up on three occasions (2009, 2011, and 2016), their journey has been marked by several historic records that have yet to be surpassed.

Unbreakable Partnership Record

One of RCB’s most remarkable records is the 229-run partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in a single inning against the Gujarat Lions in 2016. Kohli smashed 109 runs off 55 balls with 8 sixes and 5 fours, while de Villiers was in a league of his own, blasting 129 runs off 52 balls with 12 sixes and 10 fours. This partnership remains the highest in IPL history and showcases the sheer firepower of RCB’s batting lineup.

Highest Team Total and Biggest Win Margin

The Kohli-AB de Villiers partnership propelled RCB to a reach score of 248 runs against the Gujarat Lions in 2016. RCB’s bowlers then restricted Gujarat to just 104 runs, securing a crushing 144-run victory which is the largest margin of victory in IPL history.

Lowest Team Total in IPL History

RCB also holds the unwanted record for the lowest total in IPL history. In 2017, the team was bowled out for just 49 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, a rare low point for a team known for its batting strength.

Chris Gayle’s Record-Breaking Knock

In 2013, Chris Gayle produced one of the most destructive innings ever seen in T20 cricket, smashing an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls against Pune Warriors India. His innings included 17 sixes and 13 fours, the highest individual score in IPL history. Gayle’s blitz powered RCB to 263/5, which stood as the highest team total in IPL history until Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record in 2024. RCB’s 130-run victory in that match remains one of the most dominant wins in IPL history.

Virat Kohli’s Phenomenal 2016 Season

Virat Kohli, one of the longest-serving captains of RCB, has been the backbone of the franchise. His most prolific season came in 2016 when he scored a record-breaking 973 runs in 16 innings, which is the highest tally in a single IPL season. That year, Kohli also hit 4 centuries and 4 half-centuries, carrying RCB to the final. He holds the record for the most IPL centuries (8), all scored while playing for RCB.

The Wait for the First Title

Despite boasting some of the biggest names in cricket and holding several significant records, RCB is yet to secure an IPL trophy. They finished as runners-up in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Ahead of IPL 2025, Rajat Patidar was appointed as the new captain following the release of Faf du Plessis before the mega-auction. Fans are hopeful that Patidar’s leadership will finally guide RCB to their maiden IPL title.

These records reflect RCB’s explosive potential and resilience, highlighting why they remain one of the most exciting and unpredictable teams in the IPL. Will 2025 be the year when RCB finally breaks their title drought and lifts the coveted IPL trophy?