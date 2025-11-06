Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As New Head Coach For WPL 2026

Rangarajan succeeds Luke Williams, under whom RCB clinched their maiden WPL title in 2024. Having served as Assistant Coach for the past two seasons, Rangarajan played a key role in the team’s development and title-winning campaign. A former domestic cricketer who represented Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, Rangarajan has also been an influential figure within the RCB Men’s setup, working closely with seasoned coaches and players such as Sanjay Bangar, Mike Hesson, Simon Katich, Andy Flower, and Dinesh Karthik.

“An Exciting New Challenge,” Says Rangarajan

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Malolan Rangarajan said:

“I’m truly honoured to take over as Head Coach of the women’s team. I’d like to acknowledge Luke’s contribution and impact, which paved the way for RCB’s title win in 2024. The upcoming mega auction presents an exciting challenge; it’s an opportunity to shape the next phase of our squad while maintaining a strong core for retention.”

He further added,

“Over the past three years, I’ve built a great working relationship with Smriti and the coaching group. I’m looking forward to continuing that partnership and striving to deliver the success RCB fans deserve.”

Smriti Mandhana Welcomes Appointment

RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana congratulated Rangarajan on his elevation, expressing confidence in his leadership. "I want to congratulate Malolan on his appointment as Head Coach of RCB. I share a great rapport with him, and I’ve always enjoyed our cricketing discussions. He’s been a positive influence on the team over the last three years, and I’m confident we’ll continue to work well together to bring more success to RCB," Mandhana said.

“A Natural Progression,” Says RCB COO Rajesh Menon

Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer of RCB, described Rangarajan’s appointment as a natural step in the franchise’s long-term vision. “Malolan has been integral to RCB’s growth story, and his transition to Head Coach is a natural progression. He’s been part of the RCB Women’s core group since the inaugural season and understands the team’s culture and playing philosophy deeply. His approach aligns perfectly with RCB’s vision and distinctive style of cricket,” Menon stated.