RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha Join Ajit Agarkar-Led Senior Men's Selection Committee; Check Full List Of Selectors
RP Singh and Pragyan Ojha were inducted into the selection committee during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai on Sunday.
The senior national men's selection committee is currently led by Ajit Agarkar, whose term runs till the 2026 T20 World Cup.
The Senior National Men's Selection Committee will now have the following members:
(1) Ajit Agarkar (Chairperson)
(2) Shiv Sundar Das
(3) Ajay Ratra
(4) RP Singh
(5) Pragyan Ojha
The 39-year-old Ojha is now the most experienced cricketer in the panel behind Agarkar.
Singh and Ojha have replaced S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee in the role. Notably, Banerjee's term was over, and Sharath has been moved to the junior selection panel as its chairperson, replacing Thilak Naidu.
The Junior Cricket Committee will now have the following members:
(1) S Sharath (Chairperson)
(2) Harvinder Sodhi
(3) Pathik Patel
(4) Krishna Mohan
(5) Ranadeb Bose
Amita Sharma Replaces Neetu David As Chairperson Of Women's Selection Committee
In the senior women's national selection committee, Delhi's Amita Sharma has replaced Neetu David as the chairperson. On the other hand, Mumbai's Sulakshana Naik and Shravanti Naidu from Hyderabad are new inductees.
The Women’s Selection Committee will now have the following members:
(1) Amita Sharma (Chairperson)
(2) Shyama Dey
(3) Sulakshana Naik
(4) Jaya Sharma
(5) Sravanthi Naidu
Meanwhile, Jayesh George will continue as the chairperson of the Women's Premier League committee, which has senior BCCI functionaries.
The WPL committee will now have the following members:
Jayesh George (Chairperson)
Mithun Manhas
Rajeev Shukla
Devajit Saikia
Prabhtej Bhatia;
A Raghuram Bhat;
Madhumati Lele
Sanjay Tandon
RI Palani
Arun Singh Dhumal
