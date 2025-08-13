Speculations around Sanju Samson trade is at level high and nothing has been officially confirmed. While rumours around the IPL continues to build. The chatter shows no signs of dying down, with multiple franchises actively involved Cricbuzz in a new report made some major revelations regarding the blockbuster trade.

Following a Cricbuzz report that Samson formally requested to be traded or released, RR has reportedly reached out once again to several franchises to gauge interest. This round of talks is being personally overseen by RR's lead owner, Manoj Badale. Sources suggest Badale has even named specific players from other franchises as potential trade options. Some reports indicate that RR may be close to striking a deal with at least one team.

Chennai Super Kings Trade Seems Unlikely

Despite widespread rumors, the much-discussed possibility of a trade between RR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) appears remote at present. RR is said to have requested either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad in exchange for Samson conditions that CSK is reportedly not willing to entertain.

Shivam Dube’s name has also surfaced in trade discussions, but CSK is reluctant to part with the all-rounder or any core members of their squad. As of mid-August, a Sanju Samson move from Jaipur to Chennai looks unlikely unless CSK reopens negotiations or attempts to sign him through the auction.

Uncertainty Around Auction Listing

It is also unclear whether Samson’s name will feature in the upcoming auction. With ongoing talks between RR and multiple franchises showing significant interest, the player could be signed directly through a trade deal before the auction or remain with RR. Ultimately, the franchise holds the final authority over trade or release decisions; the player’s role is generally limited to submitting requests.

Reasons Behind Samson’s Desire to Move

Samson has openly communicated to RR that he is seeking a "new direction" for his career. Tensions between the player and the Royals management have reportedly been growing, including disagreements over the release of Jos Buttler.

“Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years,”

Samson told Star Sports before the last IPL season.

RR opted to retain Shimron Hetmyer instead of Buttler, a decision that likely contributed to the strain.

Samson Maintains Respectful Stance

Despite the ongoing speculation, Samson has remained measured in public. On a recent podcast with Ravichandran Ashwin, he expressed his continued affection for the Royals setup:

“The Rajasthan Royals setup means a world to me.”

He also praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the promising left-handed batter who displaced him at the top of the order.

What Lies Ahead?

If RR fail to strike a satisfactory trade deal, Samson might remain with them for IPL 2026, although insiders believe this is becoming increasingly unlikely. With Manoj Badale personally driving negotiations and Cricbuzz seeking official comments, the final resolution of the Sanju Samson trade saga remains uncertain