RR Prodigy Earns Maiden ODI Call-Up As SA Announce Squad For Australia Tour; Brevis Retained, Bavuma-Markram Return As Captains

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma will return to lead South Africa on the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia scheduled for August. Bavuma has been sidelined since the victorious World Test Championship final at Lord's in June due to a hamstring injury, while Markram was given rest as one of the senior players. Both missed the two Tests in Zimbabwe, and Markram also sat out the T20I tri-series involving New Zealand held there.

Head coach Shukri Conrad expressed his enthusiasm about their return, saying, "It's great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final. Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats. Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year's T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027."

Conrad acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating, "Touring Australia is never easy. We know their conditions and intensity will test us in every department, and that's exactly the kind of challenge we're after."

South Africa’s T20I squad includes captain Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, and Rassie van der Dussen.

The ODI squad is led by Temba Bavuma and features Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Prenelan Subrayen.

Prenelan Subrayen has earned his first call-up for both ODI and T20I formats after making his Test debut in Zimbabwe. The off-spinner, who captained the Dolphins to the One-Day Cup title in March, is recognized for his promising performances. Lhuan-dre Pretorius also features in the ODI squad for the first time. Known for his powerful batting in T20 cricket, Pretorius recently debuted in both Test and T20I formats in Zimbabwe. Dewald Brevis, another recent Test debutant, has been included in both squads.

Other players appearing in both squads include Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada.

The tour will begin with three T20I matches on August 10, 12, and 16, followed by three 50-over games on August 19, 22, and 24.