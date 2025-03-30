Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the strongest and most consistent teams in the IPL, winning five titles. Under the leadership of the legendary MS Dhoni, CSK has reached the finals 10 times, making them one of the most formidable teams in the tournament. Rajasthan Royals made history by winning the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy but they have not lifted the trophy since.

Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced each other 29 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK holds a slight advantage with 16 wins, while RR has secured 13 victories.

Performance At MA. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK and RR have faced each other 9 times in the Chennai Super Kings’ home ground. CSK holds a dominant advantage with 7 wins, while RR has secured just 2 victories.

Performance At the Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur



RR and CSK have faced 8 times in the Rajasthan Royals’ home ground. RR holds the advantage on their home ground with 5 wins, while CSK has secured 3 victories.

Performance at Neutral Venues

At the neutral venues, RR and CSK have faced 13 times while RR holds the advantage of 7 wins, while CSK has secured 6 victories.

Highest And Lowest Totals Against Each Other



Highest Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the highest score of 246 runs against RR, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) have the highest score of 223 runs against CSK.

Lowest Score: CSK’s lowest score is 109 runs against RR, while RR’s lowest score is 126 runs against CSK.

The next encounter between RR and CSK is scheduled for March 30, 2025, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Notably,

On Sunday, CSK will make their debut at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. RR has a less favorable record at the venue, having won only 1 out of 5 matches.