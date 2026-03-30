RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Weather Update: Rain likely to delay start of play in Guwahati

RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 Weather Update: The highly anticipated Match 3 of IPL 2026 between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faces uncertainty due to rain, which could lead to a delayed start or interruptions at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati on Monday, March 20.

The high-profile clash is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST but visuals of the ground suggest that it is quite overcast as of now. Not only pitch, the entire ground has been covered currently.

Notably, it's been raining pretty steadily over the past couple of days as well which means the pitch has spent a fair bit of time under the covers.



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The Toss And Dew Factor

If the rain relents enough for a game to happen, the toss will be crucial. The high humidity and recent showers mean the dew factor will be massive in the second innings, making the ball difficult to grip for spinners.

Combined with the potential for a DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) adjusted chase, the captain winning the toss is almost certain to opt for bowling first.

A Match of New Beginnings

Despite the gloomy weather, the excitement remains high for the first-ever face-off between Sanju Samson (now in CSK yellow) and his former side, led by new RR captain Riyan Parag.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja returns to the Rajasthan Royals - the team where his IPL journey began in 2008 - after a high-profile pre-season trade.

One notable absence is MS Dhoni, who is set to miss the initial phase of the tournament due to a pre-season injury.

Squads For RR vs CSK IPL 2026 Match

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma