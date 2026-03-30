RR vs CSK Live broadcast details: Where to catch the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings?

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals take on five-time title winners Chennai Super Kings in what promises to be a high-voltage early-season encounter. Historically, Chennai have enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry, often relying on their experienced core to deliver in crunch moments. Rajasthan, led by Riyan Parag, enter IPL 2026 with a young and dynamic squad that thrives on aggressive batting. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer will be key to setting the tone, especially on a batting-friendly surface like Guwahati.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, continue to rely on their tried-and-tested formula of stability and finishing strength. The presence of MS Dhoni adds invaluable experience, particularly in pressure situations, making CSK one of the most balanced sides in the Indian Premier League.

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With both teams looking to build early momentum in the tournament, this clash could play a crucial role in shaping their campaign trajectory. A strong start often allows teams to settle combinations quickly, while an early loss can force immediate changes.

Essential Viewing Information

Venue: The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Date: The game is scheduled for March 30, 2026.

Match Start Time: Play begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Toss Time: The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Television Broadcast: Fans in India can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Online Streaming: The match will be available for live streaming via the JioHotstar app and official website.

Official Squad Lists

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (W), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Sanju Samson (W), Ayush Mhatre, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Matthew Short, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Sarfaraz Khan, MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Aman Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer