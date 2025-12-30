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NewsCricketRR vs CSK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams third fastest IPL fifty
VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI

RR vs CSK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams third fastest IPL fifty

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener dismantled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling attack in the 3rd match of the IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Stadium on Monday and created history.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 12:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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RR vs CSK: Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, slams third fastest IPL fiftyPic credit: BCCI/IPL

In a display of sheer audacity and explosive talent, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a half-century in just 15 balls to etch his name in the record books with the joint third-fastest fifty in IPL history. 

Suryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener dismantled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling attack in the 3rd match of the IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Stadium on Monday to sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.  

ALSO READ: 'Absolute nonsense': Ambati Rayudu hits out at Cricket Australia over Cameron Green's bowling restriction for KKR in IPL 2026

 

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The Onslaught From Suryavanshi

Chasing a modest target of 128, Suryavanshi took all the pressure off his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal. He finished with 52 runs off 17 balls, a knock decorated with four boundaries and five towering sixes. 

His strike rate of 305.88 turned a potentially tricky chase into a cakewalk, as RR crossed the finish line in just 12.1 overs with eight wickets to spare. 

Entering The History Books

By reaching the milestone in 15 balls, Suryavanshi now sits in elite company. He shares the record for the third-fastest fifty in IPL history with legends like Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine, as well as modern-day power-hitters like Nicholas Pooran and Jake Fraser-McGurk. 

Fastest Fifties In IPL History

13 balls: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, 2023

14 balls: KL Rahul, Pat Cummins, Romario Shepherd

15 balls: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs CSK, 2026 | Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Jake Fraser-McGurk

A Season Of Records

This isn't Vaibhav Suryavanshi's first brush with history. Already the youngest player to debut and score a century in the IPL (achieved in the 2025 season), the Bihar-born prodigy has continued his meteoric rise following a dominant stint in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year. 

Speaking after the game, Rajasthan Royals opener revealed his game plan. 

"The plan today was simply to execute well in the powerplay - initially the wicket felt a bit sticky, but as the ball got older, it started coming onto the bat nicely (on his batting approach)," said Suryavanshi. 

I do think about defence, but today our plan was to control the game in the powerplay because in a small chase, that phase is crucial - if the bowling team does well there, the game can tilt their way, but our powerplay went really well (on his aggressive intent)," he added. 

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