RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IPL 2025: The 47th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 brings together Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With Rajasthan Royals in dire need of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, this encounter promises to deliver high-stakes drama. As the match kicks off on Monday, April 28th at 7:30 PM IST, fantasy cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for insights on the best Dream11 picks, probable playing XIs, and captain-vice-captain options.

Match Overview: RR vs GT - IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' IPL campaign has taken a turn for the worse with five consecutive losses, leaving them with limited room for error. The Royals must win all their remaining games to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs. In contrast, Gujarat Titans have been in impressive form, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. A win in this match would bring them closer to securing a playoff spot.

Dream11 Fantasy Tips for RR vs GT

This exciting match presents several opportunities for Dream11 players to pick standout fantasy team options. Let's dive into the top fantasy picks for today’s game.

Dream11 Team for RR vs GT - IPL 2025

Wicket-Keeper:

Jos Buttler (RR) – A top-choice wicketkeeper with a consistent ability to provide quick runs at the top of the order.

Batsmen:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) – In great form, can provide a solid start and take on the opposition bowlers.

Shubman Gill (GT) – Captain of GT, an in-form top-order batsman, and a key player for GT's success.

Sai Sudharsan (GT) – One of the leading run-scorers this season, he has been consistent in the middle order.

Riyan Parag (RR) – A versatile all-rounder, he can contribute with both bat and ball, providing value in fantasy leagues.

All-Rounders:

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) – His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a key player in fantasy leagues.

Bowlers:

Rashid Khan (GT) – A world-class spinner, always a threat in the middle overs, with the ability to pick wickets regularly.

Prasidh Krishna (RR) – A reliable pacer with the ability to bowl in the death overs, picking crucial wickets.

Jofra Archer (RR) – A pacer who can make an impact with the ball and is a key wicket-taker.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks:

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) or Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill (GT) or Wanindu Hasaranga (RR)

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs GT

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in excellent batting form, making him a top contender for the captaincy role in your Dream11 team. As an opening batsman for Rajasthan Royals, his consistent runs in the previous season make him a solid pick. If RR is to challenge Gujarat Titans, Jaiswal will likely be central to their success.

Sai Sudharsan (GT)

Currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2025, Sai Sudharsan has been in red-hot form. With 417 runs in 8 matches, Sudharsan has been a match-winner for Gujarat Titans, and his reliability makes him an ideal captain choice for fantasy teams.

Vice-Captain Picks for RR vs GT

Shubman Gill (GT)

As the captain of Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill has been key to their success, providing stability at the top of the order. His ability to anchor the innings while accelerating in the latter stages makes him a strong vice-captain option.

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR)

Wanindu Hasaranga brings vital spin options to the table and can contribute with both bat and ball. His all-round skills make him a solid vice-captain candidate, especially considering the balanced nature of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch.

Best Dream11 Players for Today’s Match

Jos Buttler (RR): As one of the most destructive openers in IPL, Buttler’s aggressive batting can turn the game around in RR's favor. A must-have for any fantasy team.

Riyan Parag (RR): The young all-rounder has been contributing steadily in both departments. His ability to play key innings in the middle order and provide breakthroughs makes him an important fantasy pick.

Rashid Khan (GT): One of the world’s best leg spinners, Rashid Khan is always a threat in the middle overs. His wicket-taking ability on Indian pitches makes him a top pick for fantasy leagues.

Prasidh Krishna (RR): Known for his pace and bounce, Krishna could prove to be a game-changer, especially if the pitch offers support for pacers.

Dream11 Team Combination for RR vs GT

Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler (RR), Dhruv Jurel (RR)

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Shubman Gill (GT), Nitish Rana (RR), Sai Sudharsan (GT)

All-Rounders: Riyan Parag (RR), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (GT), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Jofra Archer (RR)

Fantasy Tips for RR vs GT IPL 2025

Batting Strategy: Both teams are likely to go with an aggressive batting approach, especially with top-order batters like Jaiswal and Gill expected to take center stage. Picking a combination of top-order batsmen and a couple of middle-order stalwarts will help balance your Dream11 team.

Bowling Strategy: With the pitch offering support for both spinners and pacers, choosing a mix of bowlers like Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer can be crucial. These bowlers can pick crucial wickets and turn the game in your favor.

Impact Players: Depending on the toss and conditions, impact player choices such as Maheesh Theekshana (RR) or Shahrukh Khan (GT) could provide added value, especially if the conditions swing in favor of spinners or all-rounders.

Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch typically provides a balanced playing field, where both batsmen and bowlers can thrive. The average score at this venue is around 170, and teams tend to chase successfully here. With moderate temperatures and low humidity expected, expect both pacers and spinners to have a say in the game.