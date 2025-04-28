Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday created history as 14-year-old batter became the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket after smashing a hundred off 35 balls in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

Suryavanshi got to the historic century with a pulled six over midwicket off Rashid Khan. His 35-ball century was the second-quickest hundred in IPL history.

The record of fastest century in IPL belongs to former West Indies batter Chris Gayle, who had brought up his triple figure mark in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors in April 2013.

However, Suryavanshi has set the record for the fastest century for any Indian in the IPL off 35 balls, bettering Yusuf Pathan’s record of a ton in 37 balls for RR against Mumbai Indians in 2010.

Fastest Hundreds In IPL History

30 balls - Chris Gayle vs PWI in 2013

35 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs GT in 2025

37 balls - Yusuf Pathan vs MI in 2010

39 balls - David Miller vs RCB in 2013

Suryavanshi, who hit, whopping 11 sixes and seven fours, is not just the youngest to score a half-century in T20s, but is now also the youngest to a T20 ton.

Youngest To Score A T20 Century

14 years 32 days - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

18 years 118 days - Vijay Zol (Maharashtra)

18 years 179 days - Parvez Hossain Emon (Fortune Barisal)

Vaibhav was eventually cleaned up by Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls, after putting up 166 off 71 deliveries for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

During his historic knock, Vaibhav Suryavanshi created many other records. Take a look at them:

Most Sixes In An IPL Innings By An Indian

11 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) vs GT, Jaipur, 2025

11 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR, Chennai, 2010

10 - Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

10 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023

10 - Shreyas Iyer (DC) vs KKR, New Delhi, 2018

Fewest Innings Taken By An Indian Player To Score An IPL Ton

3 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)*

4 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS)

4 - Paul Valthaty (KXIP)

4 - Manish Pandey (RCB)

10 - Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Most Sixes Hit By A Teenager In A T20 Innings

13 - Dewald Brevis vs Knights in 2022

12 - Kushal Malla vs Mongolia in 2023

11 - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs Gujarat Titans in 2025