RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News For RR vs KKR, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Match 730 PM 26th March
RR vs KKR IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
Trending Photos
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up, and as we head into Match 6, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on March 26 at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses and will be eager to turn things around. With high-stakes action, top fantasy picks, and expert predictions, here’s everything you need to know about RR vs KKR.
Also Read: IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After DC vs LSG Game - In Pics
Match Details
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025 Match 6
Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST / 02:00 PM GMT
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network
Match Preview: High-Scoring Battle on the Cards?
Both teams endured tough defeats in their opening matches. Rajasthan Royals fell short despite a massive 242/6 total against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to RCB by seven wickets. The focus will now be on how these teams recover and bounce back.
For Rajasthan, Sanju Samson (66), Dhruv Jurel (70), and Shimron Hetmyer (42) provided the fireworks, but their bowling unit, including Jofra Archer (76 runs conceded, worst IPL figures ever), needs serious improvement. Riyan Parag, leading the side, will want a sharper bowling effort.
Kolkata’s positives came from Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Sunil Narine (44), but their middle-order collapse and leaky bowling attack (except Narine’s 1/27) were concerns. Varun Chakravarthy and pacers must step up to keep RR’s batting in check.
RR vs KKR Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches: 28
Rajasthan Royals Wins: 12
Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 16
Last 5 Matches: KKR leads 3-2
Pitch Report & Weather Conditions
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Pitch Report
Batting-Friendly Surface: High scores expected, with a dry pitch assisting stroke play.
Spin Dominance: The surface offers grip and turn as the match progresses.
Average First-Innings Score: 180-190
Chasing Record: Teams batting second have won 55% of the games here.
Weather Report
Temperature: 22-24°C
Humidity: 40%
Conditions: Hazy with no rain expected
RR vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers:
Sanju Samson (RR) – Aggressive opener and in great touch (66 runs last match)
Quinton de Kock (KKR) – Explosive opener who can turn the game in powerplays
Batters:
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) – Led from the front with 56 runs in the last match
Dhruv Jurel (RR) – Highest scorer in RR’s last game with a blistering 70
Shimron Hetmyer (RR) – Big hitter who can accelerate in death overs
All-Rounders:
Sunil Narine (KKR) – Scored 44 in last game and remains a bowling threat
Riyan Parag (RR) – The skipper needs to fire with both bat and ball
Bowlers:
Jofra Archer (RR) – Will look to bounce back after his record-worst outing
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) – Mystery spinner capable of troubling RR’s batters
Sandeep Sharma (RR) – Reliable in powerplays and death overs
Andre Russell (KKR) – Dangerous all-rounder with wicket-taking abilities
Captain & Vice-Captain Choices:
Captain: Dhruv Jurel (RR) / Sunil Narine (KKR)
Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson (RR) / Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
Predicted Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals:
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Dhruv Jurel (wk)
Sanju Samson
Shimron Hetmyer
Riyan Parag (C)
Shubham Dubey
Sandeep Sharma
Tushar Deshpande
Maheesh Theekshana
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Jofra Archer
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Quinton de Kock (wk)
Rinku Singh
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Ajinkya Rahane (C)
Venkatesh Iyer
Andre Russell
Sunil Narine
Varun Chakravarthy
Harshit Rana
Spencer Johnson
Ramandeep Singh
Key Battles to Watch Out For
1. Sanju Samson vs Varun Chakravarthy
Samson’s aggressive style could be tested by Chakravarthy’s spin variations.
2. Jofra Archer vs Quinton de Kock
De Kock’s quick starts will be countered by Archer’s fiery pace.
3. Sunil Narine vs Dhruv Jurel
Jurel’s fearless approach will be challenged by Narine’s mystery spin.
Match Prediction: Who Will Win RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match 6?
Both teams have firepower, but Rajasthan Royals’ batting depth and home conditions might give them a slight edge. However, if KKR’s spin attack—led by Narine and Chakravarthy—finds form, they can restrict RR’s explosive lineup. Expect a thrilling contest with RR starting as favorites but KKR capable of pulling off an upset.
Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to win in a high-scoring thriller.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv