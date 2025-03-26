RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 6th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in full swing, and fans are eagerly anticipating the sixth match, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams are coming off losses in their opening games and will be desperate to secure their first victory. The match is set to take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch RR vs KKR live streaming for free, including TV telecast and online streaming details.

When is the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match being played?

The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is known for being a batting-friendly venue.

Which TV channel will broadcast RR vs KKR IPL 2025 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match live on Star Sports Network, which will provide comprehensive coverage of the game.

Where to watch RR vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming for free?

The live streaming of RR vs KKR IPL 2025 will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website. Users with a Jio SIM can enjoy live streaming without any additional subscription costs.

How to watch RR vs KKR IPL 2025 live in the USA and UK?

For fans outside India:

USA: The match will be available for streaming on Willow TV.

UK: Sky Sports Cricket will provide live coverage for viewers in the UK.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025: Key Players to Watch Out For

Riyan Parag (RR): The stand-in skipper will be looking to inspire his team to victory after their disappointing loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): The experienced batter scored a half-century in the last match and will be crucial in KKR’s bid to bounce back.

Sanju Samson (RR): The Royals’ top-order batter looked in good form despite their previous defeat.

Phil Salt (KKR): The aggressive opener played a match-winning knock for RCB in their game against KKR and will look to perform well again.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025: Pitch and Weather Report

Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is a paradise for batters. The pitch offers good bounce and a quick outfield, making high scores likely. Bowlers will have a tough time containing the batters on this surface.

Weather Report

Guwahati is expected to have clear skies with no rain interruptions. The temperature will be around 26°C with moderate humidity, making it ideal for cricket.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have had close contests in the IPL, with KKR holding a slight edge over RR in their head-to-head battles. However, Rajasthan Royals will be eager to improve their record against the defending champions.