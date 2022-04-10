If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.

IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches.

KL Rahul’s team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.

While Rahul has led the side admirably in the matches played so far in the 15th edition of the lucrative league, the likes of Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda and young Ayush Badoni shining with the bat has lent great balance and stability to the team.

As far as bowling is concerned, the pace-spin duo of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi have managed to hold their own against some of the most established names of T20 cricket.

Having quickly overcome the opening loss to Titans, LSG were further bolstered by the addition of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder to the side, adding more depth in both bowling and batting.

Coming off a six-wicket win over the Capitals, LSG will take a lot of confidence from that into their next outing at the Wankhede Stadium.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match No. 20

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 10th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

RR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction

Captain – Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain – Yuzvendra Chahal

Batters – Devdutt Padikkal, Deepak Hooda, Shimron Hetmyer

Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock

All-rounders – Jason Holder

Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

RR vs LSG Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan