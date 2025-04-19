RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 7:30 PM IST April 19

RR vs LSG: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues its thrilling run with a high-octane clash as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 36 at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR, led by Sanju Samson, are having a poor season with just 2 wins in their first 7 games. LSG, on the other hand, have a mixed season so far winning 4 out of their 7 games so far.

RR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: RR vs LSG, Match 36, IPL 2025

Date: April 19, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches: 5

RR Wins: 4

LSG Wins: 1

RR vs LSG Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Pitch Report:

The Jaipur pitch has offered help to both fast bowlers and spinners this season. The ball grips a bit early on, making batting slightly tricky in the first half. However, the surface settles under lights, offering better stroke play in the second innings. The average first innings score at this venue is around 175–185. RCB chased 173 against RR on the same ground.

Weather Report:

Expect warm and dry weather in Jaipur with temperatures around 32–34°C at match time. There are no chances of rain, and the conditions are perfect for a full 40-over contest under lights.

RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction – IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nitish Rana, Mitch Marsh (vc)

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi

RR vs LSG Match Prediction – Who Will Win?

Rajasthan Royals have been strong at home and possess a well-balanced unit with depth in both batting and bowling. With Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge, RR will look to turn things around.

However, Lucknow Super Giants have emerged as giant killers this season, and with players like Pooran, Marsh, and Bishnoi firing on all cylinders, they pose a major threat in away conditions too.

Prediction: Expect a tightly contested battle, but Rajasthan Royals might hold a slight edge playing in front of their home crowd in Jaipur.