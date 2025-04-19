RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captain Best Playing 11s Player Injury News From Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Match 7:30 PM IST April 19
Rajasthan Royals face Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL 2025 clash in Jaipur. With RR struggling and LSG in mixed form, both teams aim for vital points. Scroll down to check our dream11 team for this match.
RR vs LSG: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues its thrilling run with a high-octane clash as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 36 at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR, led by Sanju Samson, are having a poor season with just 2 wins in their first 7 games. LSG, on the other hand, have a mixed season so far winning 4 out of their 7 games so far.
RR vs LSG, IPL 2025: Match Details
Match: RR vs LSG, Match 36, IPL 2025
Date: April 19, 2025 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network
RR vs LSG Head-to-Head Record
Total Matches: 5
RR Wins: 4
LSG Wins: 1
RR vs LSG Pitch Report & Weather Forecast
Pitch Report:
The Jaipur pitch has offered help to both fast bowlers and spinners this season. The ball grips a bit early on, making batting slightly tricky in the first half. However, the surface settles under lights, offering better stroke play in the second innings. The average first innings score at this venue is around 175–185. RCB chased 173 against RR on the same ground.
Weather Report:
Expect warm and dry weather in Jaipur with temperatures around 32–34°C at match time. There are no chances of rain, and the conditions are perfect for a full 40-over contest under lights.
RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction – IPL 2025
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nitish Rana, Mitch Marsh (vc)
All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi
RR vs LSG Match Prediction – Who Will Win?
Rajasthan Royals have been strong at home and possess a well-balanced unit with depth in both batting and bowling. With Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal leading the charge, RR will look to turn things around.
However, Lucknow Super Giants have emerged as giant killers this season, and with players like Pooran, Marsh, and Bishnoi firing on all cylinders, they pose a major threat in away conditions too.
Prediction: Expect a tightly contested battle, but Rajasthan Royals might hold a slight edge playing in front of their home crowd in Jaipur.
