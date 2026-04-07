RR vs MI Live broadcast details: Where to catch the IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2026 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians will be played today, April 7, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, with live coverage starting at 7:30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the match on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. This fixture carries early-season significance as RR aim to extend their winning momentum, while MI look to stabilise after an inconsistent start.

What time does RR vs MI start and when is the toss?

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The match is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start, aligning with prime-time IPL viewership. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, a crucial factor given Guwahati’s pitch behaviour under lights, where dew often influences chasing teams.

Where is the RR vs MI IPL 2026 match being played?

The game will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The venue has recently gained prominence for high-scoring encounters, with shorter boundaries and a batting-friendly surface making it a run-fest venue.

Which TV channel will broadcast RR vs MI live?

The RR vs MI clash will be televised live on the Star Sports Network across multiple regional language feeds. This ensures wide accessibility, especially for viewers following Hindi, English, and regional commentary.

How to watch RR vs MI live streaming online?

Fans can stream the match live via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform continues to be the primary digital partner for IPL 2026, offering multi-camera angles, live stats, and interactive viewing features.

Why is RR vs MI a must-watch clash today?

Rajasthan Royals have started IPL 2026 strongly, registering back-to-back wins, showing balance in both batting and bowling departments. In contrast, Mumbai Indians have had a mixed campaign so far, making this contest critical for their momentum.

Key narrative points include:

RR’s aggressive top order led by Yashasvi Jaiswal

MI’s experienced core featuring Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah

Leadership dynamics under Hardik Pandya

Historically, MI dominated RR in their last meeting in IPL 2025 with a 100-run victory, adding an edge of rivalry to tonight’s contest.

What are the full squads for RR vs MI?

RR

Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Aman Rao, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja

MI

Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar