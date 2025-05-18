RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s, Player Injury News From Sawai Mansingh, Jaipur - Match At 3:30 PM IST, May 18

IPL 2025: The stakes are high as Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the opening clash of Sunday’s doubleheader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the match offers PBKS a golden opportunity to inch closer to sealing a long-awaited IPL final berth.

PBKS One Step Away From Breaking 10-Year Drought

Punjab Kings, currently third on the points table with 15 points and a healthy net run rate of +0.376, have had a strong 2025 campaign. With seven wins in 11 matches, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side is in prime position to secure a playoff berth something they haven’t achieved since 2014, when they reached the final but fell short against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Their last match, a key clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala, was interrupted due to the league-wide suspension following rising geopolitical tensions. Despite the disruption, PBKS have maintained solid form this season, thanks to consistent contributions from key players like Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, and Arshdeep Singh.

A win against RR would take them to 17 points and all but confirm their place in the top four, reigniting hopes of ending their decade-long wait for a shot at the IPL trophy.

RR Look to Finish Jaipur Leg on a Positive Note

For Rajasthan Royals, the campaign is effectively over. With no path to the playoffs, the Sanju Samson-led outfit will be playing for pride. Currently in the lower half of the table, RR will want to close out their home fixtures at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a win to give their fans something to cheer about.

Their most recent outing ended in heartbreak as they lost to KKR by just one run at Eden Gardens. While their playoff hopes are dashed, the Royals have shown flashes of individual brilliance this season, with performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Trent Boult keeping them competitive.

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Match Details

Match: RR vs PBKS, Match 59, IPL 2025

Date: May 18, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network

RR vs PBKS: Weather Forecast

Jaipur is expected to be hot and dry, with afternoon temperatures hovering around 35°C. The dry pitch could assist spinners and slower bowlers as the match progresses.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson

Batters: Riyan Parag, Prabhsimran Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana

RR vs PBKS Match Prediction - Who Will Win?

With the playoffs in sight, Punjab Kings have everything to play for and boast a more settled lineup. PBKS start as strong favorites, but RR have nothing to lose and could be dangerous if their power hitters find form early. A close contest is expected, with PBKS likely to prevail in the end.