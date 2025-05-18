RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview: Fantasy Picks, Squads, Captain, Vice-Captain, Best Playing 11s, Player Injury News From Sawai Mansingh, Jaipur - Match At 3:30 PM IST, May 18
PBKS face RR in Jaipur with a playoff spot on the line. A win takes PBKS closer to ending their 10-year wait for playoff berth. Scroll down to check our dream11 team.
IPL 2025: The stakes are high as Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the opening clash of Sunday’s doubleheader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Set to take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the match offers PBKS a golden opportunity to inch closer to sealing a long-awaited IPL final berth.
PBKS One Step Away From Breaking 10-Year Drought
Punjab Kings, currently third on the points table with 15 points and a healthy net run rate of +0.376, have had a strong 2025 campaign. With seven wins in 11 matches, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side is in prime position to secure a playoff berth something they haven’t achieved since 2014, when they reached the final but fell short against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Their last match, a key clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala, was interrupted due to the league-wide suspension following rising geopolitical tensions. Despite the disruption, PBKS have maintained solid form this season, thanks to consistent contributions from key players like Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, and Arshdeep Singh.
A win against RR would take them to 17 points and all but confirm their place in the top four, reigniting hopes of ending their decade-long wait for a shot at the IPL trophy.
RR Look to Finish Jaipur Leg on a Positive Note
For Rajasthan Royals, the campaign is effectively over. With no path to the playoffs, the Sanju Samson-led outfit will be playing for pride. Currently in the lower half of the table, RR will want to close out their home fixtures at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium with a win to give their fans something to cheer about.
Their most recent outing ended in heartbreak as they lost to KKR by just one run at Eden Gardens. While their playoff hopes are dashed, the Royals have shown flashes of individual brilliance this season, with performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Trent Boult keeping them competitive.
RR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Match Details
Match: RR vs PBKS, Match 59, IPL 2025
Date: May 18, 2025 (Saturday)
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Live Streaming: JioCinema, Star Sports Network
RR vs PBKS: Weather Forecast
Jaipur is expected to be hot and dry, with afternoon temperatures hovering around 35°C. The dry pitch could assist spinners and slower bowlers as the match progresses.
RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: IPL 2025
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson
Batters: Riyan Parag, Prabhsimran Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh
All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana
RR vs PBKS Match Prediction - Who Will Win?
With the playoffs in sight, Punjab Kings have everything to play for and boast a more settled lineup. PBKS start as strong favorites, but RR have nothing to lose and could be dangerous if their power hitters find form early. A close contest is expected, with PBKS likely to prevail in the end.
