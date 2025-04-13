Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2885530https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/rr-vs-rcb-dream11-prediction-ipl-2025-fantasy-tips-todays-playing-xi-captain-vice-captain-picks-for-rajasthan-royals-vs-royal-challengers-bengaluru-28th-match-2885530.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 28th Match

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Here's a detailed fantasy guide with top Dream11 picks, match preview, pitch report, probable playing XIs, and best captain & vice-captain choices for today’s game.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 28th Match

The IPL 2025 battle heats up as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. With both teams boasting match-winners and fantasy goldmines, this game could be a turning point in your mini-leagues and mega-contests. We break down the top performers, form indicators, and must-have picks to help you build a winning Dream11 fantasy team.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma's Rumoured Girlfriend: All About SRH's Destructive All-Rounder's Love Life With Laila Faisal - In Pics

RR vs RCB Pitch Report & Dream11 Strategy

The Jaipur surface has played true—offering good bounce and carry for pacers early on and slight grip for spinners in the second innings. The average first innings score here is around 175, making it a balanced pitch for both batters and bowlers.

Dream11 Tip:

Stack your top-order batters from the team batting first.
Pick spinners or change-of-pace bowlers from the chasing side.
Avoid too many death bowlers if dew is expected.

Top Dream11 Captain & Vice-Captain Picks
Virat Kohli (RCB) – Captain Choice

Recent Form: 72 off 48 (last match), steady strike rotation, low-risk fantasy pick
Role: Anchor + consistent 50+ scorer
Safe pick for all leagues

Liam Livingstone (RR) – Vice-Captain Choice

Fantasy Impact: 2 wickets with part-time spin, plus quickfire 18
Dual role player – earns points with both bat & ball
High upside, especially on slow tracks

Must-Have Dream11 Picks
Tim David (RCB) – X-Factor

22* off 9 in the finisher’s role
Offers late-innings impact + boundary bonus
Good value in mega leagues

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Promoted in Faf’s absence, dependable at No.3
Coming off a solid 40-run knock
Excellent differential for small leagues

Sanju Samson (RR)

Form player for RR; keeps wickets and bats in top 3
Can fetch points from catches/stumpings
Ideal if RR bats first

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Powerplay & death over specialist
2 wickets in last game; ideal swing conditions in Jaipur
Key bowling pick for all formats

Dream11 Differential Picks

Dhruv Jurel (RR)

Emerging finisher for RR
Low credit, high reward if top-order fails
Perfect for Grand League entries

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Economical & reliable with the new ball
Swings it early, bowls tough overs
Picks up fantasy points without needing 3-fers

Dream11 Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Building Template

Suggested Core (Safe for Small Leagues)

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson
All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone (VC), Cameron Green
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt
Bowlers: Hazlewood, Boult, Bhuvneshwar

Differentials (For Grand Leagues)

Dhruv Jurel
Theekshana
Tim David
Karn Sharma

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK