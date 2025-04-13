The IPL 2025 battle heats up as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. With both teams boasting match-winners and fantasy goldmines, this game could be a turning point in your mini-leagues and mega-contests. We break down the top performers, form indicators, and must-have picks to help you build a winning Dream11 fantasy team.

RR vs RCB Pitch Report & Dream11 Strategy

The Jaipur surface has played true—offering good bounce and carry for pacers early on and slight grip for spinners in the second innings. The average first innings score here is around 175, making it a balanced pitch for both batters and bowlers.

Dream11 Tip:

Stack your top-order batters from the team batting first.

Pick spinners or change-of-pace bowlers from the chasing side.

Avoid too many death bowlers if dew is expected.

Top Dream11 Captain & Vice-Captain Picks

Virat Kohli (RCB) – Captain Choice

Recent Form: 72 off 48 (last match), steady strike rotation, low-risk fantasy pick

Role: Anchor + consistent 50+ scorer

Safe pick for all leagues

Liam Livingstone (RR) – Vice-Captain Choice

Fantasy Impact: 2 wickets with part-time spin, plus quickfire 18

Dual role player – earns points with both bat & ball

High upside, especially on slow tracks

Must-Have Dream11 Picks

Tim David (RCB) – X-Factor

22* off 9 in the finisher’s role

Offers late-innings impact + boundary bonus

Good value in mega leagues

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Promoted in Faf’s absence, dependable at No.3

Coming off a solid 40-run knock

Excellent differential for small leagues

Sanju Samson (RR)

Form player for RR; keeps wickets and bats in top 3

Can fetch points from catches/stumpings

Ideal if RR bats first

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Powerplay & death over specialist

2 wickets in last game; ideal swing conditions in Jaipur

Key bowling pick for all formats

Dream11 Differential Picks

Dhruv Jurel (RR)

Emerging finisher for RR

Low credit, high reward if top-order fails

Perfect for Grand League entries

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Economical & reliable with the new ball

Swings it early, bowls tough overs

Picks up fantasy points without needing 3-fers

Dream11 Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Building Template

Suggested Core (Safe for Small Leagues)

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone (VC), Cameron Green

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Bowlers: Hazlewood, Boult, Bhuvneshwar

Differentials (For Grand Leagues)

Dhruv Jurel

Theekshana

Tim David

Karn Sharma