RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Here's a detailed fantasy guide with top Dream11 picks, match preview, pitch report, probable playing XIs, and best captain & vice-captain choices for today’s game.
The IPL 2025 battle heats up as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. With both teams boasting match-winners and fantasy goldmines, this game could be a turning point in your mini-leagues and mega-contests. We break down the top performers, form indicators, and must-have picks to help you build a winning Dream11 fantasy team.
RR vs RCB Pitch Report & Dream11 Strategy
The Jaipur surface has played true—offering good bounce and carry for pacers early on and slight grip for spinners in the second innings. The average first innings score here is around 175, making it a balanced pitch for both batters and bowlers.
Dream11 Tip:
Stack your top-order batters from the team batting first.
Pick spinners or change-of-pace bowlers from the chasing side.
Avoid too many death bowlers if dew is expected.
Top Dream11 Captain & Vice-Captain Picks
Virat Kohli (RCB) – Captain Choice
Recent Form: 72 off 48 (last match), steady strike rotation, low-risk fantasy pick
Role: Anchor + consistent 50+ scorer
Safe pick for all leagues
Liam Livingstone (RR) – Vice-Captain Choice
Fantasy Impact: 2 wickets with part-time spin, plus quickfire 18
Dual role player – earns points with both bat & ball
High upside, especially on slow tracks
Must-Have Dream11 Picks
Tim David (RCB) – X-Factor
22* off 9 in the finisher’s role
Offers late-innings impact + boundary bonus
Good value in mega leagues
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Promoted in Faf’s absence, dependable at No.3
Coming off a solid 40-run knock
Excellent differential for small leagues
Sanju Samson (RR)
Form player for RR; keeps wickets and bats in top 3
Can fetch points from catches/stumpings
Ideal if RR bats first
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
Powerplay & death over specialist
2 wickets in last game; ideal swing conditions in Jaipur
Key bowling pick for all formats
Dream11 Differential Picks
Dhruv Jurel (RR)
Emerging finisher for RR
Low credit, high reward if top-order fails
Perfect for Grand League entries
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Economical & reliable with the new ball
Swings it early, bowls tough overs
Picks up fantasy points without needing 3-fers
Dream11 Predicted Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Avesh Khan
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Karn Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Building Template
Suggested Core (Safe for Small Leagues)
Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson
All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone (VC), Cameron Green
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt
Bowlers: Hazlewood, Boult, Bhuvneshwar
Differentials (For Grand Leagues)
Dhruv Jurel
Theekshana
Tim David
Karn Sharma
