RR vs RCB FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 28th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs online

As the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today, the two teams aim to bounce back after disappointing losses in their previous encounters. The match, scheduled as Match 28 of IPL 2025, will begin with the toss at 3 PM IST, followed by the first ball at 3:30 PM IST.

Current Standings

RR currently sit seventh on the IPL 2025 points table, while RCB hold the fifth position. Both sides have shown promise but struggled with consistency. Rajasthan Royals come into the fixture after a crushing 58-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT), while Royal Challengers Bengaluru, despite a strong start to the season, have lost two of their last five games.

With a similar number of victories, today's clash is being closely watched as a potential turning point in either team's campaign.

RR vs RCB: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. With conditions favouring both pacers and spinners, it is still slightly tilted towards the batters, rated as a 55% batting-friendly surface. The average first-innings target at this venue is estimated at 171 runs. Given the pitch behavior, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for chasing.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

With two equally matched sides and both needing a win to climb the points table, this afternoon clash in Jaipur promises to be a closely-fought encounter. Expect fireworks from the top order, strategic bowling matchups, and potential last-over drama as RR and RCB face off in the IPL 2025.