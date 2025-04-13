RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Preview, Head To Head, Pitch Report, Weather Report, Playing 11, Full Squads, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have consistently been one of the top-performing teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), showcasing their class and competitiveness over 18 seasons, albeit without a title to their name. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural champions of IPL 2008, have struggled to replicate that early success and are still searching for a second trophy.

Both teams head into their upcoming clash looking to bounce back from recent setbacks. Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy 58-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, while RCB were handed a six-wicket loss by Delhi Capitals in front of their home crowd in Bangalore. With pride and crucial points on the line, both sides will be eager to return to winning ways.

Head-to-Head

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have faced each other 32 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The rivalry is closely contested, with RCB holding a slight edge with 15 wins, while Rajasthan Royals secured 14 wins, and 3 matches had no results.

Performance at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

In 10 encounters at RCB’s home ground, the head-to-head remains closely contested. Despite having the home advantage, RCB has managed just 3 wins, while Rajasthan Royals have claimed victory in 4 matches. The remaining 3 games ended with no result.

Performance at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

At RR’s fortress in Jaipur, both teams have gone toe-to-toe. In 8 matches played here, the results are evenly split, 4 wins each, making it one of the most balanced venues in their rivalry.

Performance at the Neutral Venues

In 12 clashes at neutral venues, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed the upper hand with 8 wins, while Rajasthan Royals have come out on top in 4 matches. RCB's dominance on neutral turf stands out in the overall head-to-head record.

Stats, RR vs RCB

Most Runs: Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for RCB with 764 runs, while Sanju Samson is the leading run scorer for RR with 430 runs against RCB.



Most Wickets: Harshal Patel was the leading wicket-taker for RCB with 17 wickets, while Shreyas Gopal was the leading wicket-taker for RR with 14 wickets against RCB.

With such a rich history and intense battles, the RR vs RCB rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.