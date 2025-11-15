RR's Retained And Released Players For IPL 2026: Riyan, Jaiswal Retained, Hasaranga Released; Samson Traded - Check
Rajasthan Royals have submitted their official list with their retained and released players list ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction. Check the complete player list along with their price.
Rajasthan Royals were the inaugural champions of IPL and have been finding another victory since then, as they have completed their list of retained and released players here's how the team looks ahead of the mini auction.
Retained Players:
Released Players:
Rajasthan Royals have released Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana on the IPL 2026 retention deadline.
Trade Players
Ravindra Jadeja to RR
After 12 seasons with CSK, Ravindra Jadeja has been traded to the Rajasthan Royals. His league fee drops from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore.
Sanju Samson to CSK
RR captain Sanju Samson joins Chennai Super Kings at his existing INR 18 crore fee, becoming the third franchise of his IPL career.
Sam Curran to RR
England all-rounder Sam Curran moves from CSK to Rajasthan Royals at his current fee of INR 2.4 crore, joining his third IPL team.
Nitish Rana To DC
Nitish Rana moves from the Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals at his current fee of INR 4.2 crore.
What's Ahead
After a disappointing season in IPL 2025, the inaugural champions will hope for a strong start in IPL 2026 as they roped in two champions players, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, from Chennai Super Kings.
