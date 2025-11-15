Rajasthan Royals were the inaugural champions of IPL and have been finding another victory since then, as they have completed their list of retained and released players here's how the team looks ahead of the mini auction.



Retained Players:



Released Players:

Rajasthan Royals have released Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana on the IPL 2026 retention deadline.



Trade Players

Ravindra Jadeja to RR

After 12 seasons with CSK, Ravindra Jadeja has been traded to the Rajasthan Royals. His league fee drops from INR 18 crore to INR 14 crore.

Sanju Samson to CSK

RR captain Sanju Samson joins Chennai Super Kings at his existing INR 18 crore fee, becoming the third franchise of his IPL career.

Sam Curran to RR

England all-rounder Sam Curran moves from CSK to Rajasthan Royals at his current fee of INR 2.4 crore, joining his third IPL team.

Nitish Rana To DC

Nitish Rana moves from the Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals at his current fee of INR 4.2 crore.

What's Ahead

After a disappointing season in IPL 2025, the inaugural champions will hope for a strong start in IPL 2026 as they roped in two champions players, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, from Chennai Super Kings.