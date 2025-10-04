Rajasthan Royals seem to be continuing their major overhaul before the IPL 2026 season, reportedly sacking two more members of their support staff after the departure of head coach Rahul Dravid. The Rajasthan-based franchise is said to have parted ways with both their spin bowling coach and fielding coach as part of a broader restructuring move.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Royals have decided to release Sairaj Bahutule and Dishant Yagnik, who served as the team’s spin bowling and fielding coach respectively. Bahutule had joined the franchise just last year, while Yagnik has been associated with the Royals for many years, having previously represented them as a player from IPL 2011 to 2014. On the other hand, bowling coach Shane Bond and batting coach Vikram Rathour are expected to continue in their roles despite the sweeping changes taking place.

Rahul Steps Down

Rahul Dravid had already stepped down as RR’s head coach, while CEO Jake Lush McCrum’s exit earlier left many fans shocked and puzzled by the sudden shift in leadership. The Cricbuzz report also claims that the team has reportedly signed Kumar Sangakkara to replace Dravid as head coach for the upcoming season. Additionally, the franchise could bring in Trevor Penney and Siddartha Lahiri, both of whom have earlier worked with Sangakkara, to strengthen the coaching department further.

Meanwhile, captain Sanju Samson’s future with Rajasthan Royals is also uncertain. The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has reportedly asked the management to either trade him or find a replacement before the IPL 2026 auction. There is currently no confirmation about whether Samson will be retained for the next season or not.

Disastrous Campaign

Rajasthan endured a disastrous campaign in IPL 2025, finishing ninth on the points table with just four victories from 14 matches, managing only eight points in total. Their disappointing performance saw them miss out on playoff qualification, leading the management to initiate a complete overhaul aimed at reviving the franchise’s fortunes ahead of IPL 2026.

Coaching Staff Shake-Up: Departures and Retentions

The Royals have now parted ways with four key personnel since the end of IPL 2025, signaling a clean slate under new direction:Head Coach Rahul Dravid: Stepped down in late August 2025 after just one season, despite a multi-year contract signed post-India's 2024 T20 World Cup win. Dravid, who previously captained and mentored RR, cited a desire for new challenges, but insiders point to the team's underwhelming results as a factor.

CEO Jake Lush McCrum: His abrupt exit in early September 2025 shocked fans, especially after leading bidding for RR's sister team Paarl Royals in the SA20 auction without his presence. McCrum, who joined in 2022, was instrumental in operations but reportedly clashed on strategic visions.

Spin Bowling Coach Sairaj Bahutule: Confirmed departure on October 3, 2025, after joining RR only last year from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Bahutule, a former India spinner with 6 IPL wickets as a player, focused on nurturing young talents like Maheesh Theekshana but couldn't stem RR's spin struggles in 2025.

Fielding Coach Dishant Yagnik: Also axed on October 3, 2025, ending a 15-year association with RR (as player from 2011-2014 and coach since 2018). Yagnik, a former wicketkeeper with 25 IPL games for RR, hinted at his exit via a cryptic Instagram post days earlier. His tenure saw mixed fielding standards, with RR dropping crucial catches in key 2025 losses.

Retentions for Continuity:Batting Coach Vikram Rathour: The ex-India batting coach is set to stay, having worked closely with emerging stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag. He's reportedly in sync with the incoming head coach.

Bowling Coach Shane Bond: The former Mumbai Indians spearhead remains, valued for his expertise in fast bowling development amid RR's pace attack woes in 2025.