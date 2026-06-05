Rs 2 Crore per deal: How IPL 2026 made 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a brand goldmine

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise shows no signs of slowing down. The teenage sensation has cemented himself as the new face of Indian cricket on the back of a record-shattering IPL 2026 season, becoming the only batter in the entire tournament to surpass the 750-run mark. His performances have set off a chain reaction both on and off the field, with his India senior debut against Ireland later this month now appearing to be a matter of when rather than if.

He has already secured his place in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, and every passing day seems to bring fresh recognition of just how extraordinary his journey has been.

Endorsement Value Doubles as Brands Rush to Sign Teen Star

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Off the field, the financial rewards are catching up with the on-field acclaim. A cricket industry expert talking to NDTV while requesting anonymity, confirmed that Sooryavanshi's endorsement asking price has effectively doubled.

"They are asking for Rs 2 crore now per year. Rajasthan Royals guys are asking for Rs 2 crore for him per year," the source said.

Before his IPL breakthrough, the youngster had signed deals estimated around Rs 1 crore, with brands such as Complan and Red Bull already on his roster. His face also appeared in Google advertisements throughout IPL 2026, signalling early interest from the biggest spenders in the market.

Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Campaign Earns Orange Cap and MVP Award

The numbers behind his IPL 2026 campaign tell the story plainly. Sooryavanshi accumulated 776 runs across 16 innings, averaging 48.50 while striking at an astonishing 237.30. One century and five fifties rounded off a batting display that earned him both the Orange Cap and the Most Valuable Player award for the season.

Sooryavanshi Surpasses Chris Gayle's Long-Standing Sixes Record

Most remarkably, he shattered a record that had stood for years, surpassing West Indian legend Chris Gayle's single-season sixes record of 59 by clubbing 72 maximums across the tournament.

Sooryavanshi will now be seen in Tri-series played in Sri Lanka

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

While there re high chsnces that his name can be called for India's T20I series for UK tour which consists of 7 T20Is.