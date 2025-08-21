Rs30 Lakh KKR Buy Luvnith Sisodia Benched All Season, Opens Batting With 4 Sixes In A Row... Internet Go Crazy - WATCH

Luvnith Sisodia, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction but didn’t feature in a single game throughout the season, made a strong statement with the bat. Opening the innings for Gulbarga Mystics, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter targeted former IPL player Krishnappa Gowtham right from the start.

In a thrilling last-ball finish, Gulbarga Mystics edged past Mysore Warriors in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2025. It was Luvnith Sisodia who gave Gulbarga the dream start to their run chase, hammering the first four balls of the innings for sixes a moment that has since gone viral.

Sisodia Hitting

Facing the first over of the innings, Sisodia launched Gowtham for four consecutive sixes. The assault began with a powerful hit over long-off. On the second delivery, he swept the ball over deep square leg. Gowtham, attempting to adjust, bowled wider, but Sisodia slog-swept the third one over deep mid-wicket. After Mysore Warriors’ captain Manish Pandey briefly consulted with Gowtham, the bowler tried a shorter delivery. Sisodia responded by pulling it over deep mid-wicket for the fourth six in a row. The final two deliveries of the over went without runs.

The big-hitting display didn’t stop there. Sisodia added one more six in the fourth over before being dismissed by Gautam Mishra. He ended his explosive innings with 37 runs off just 13 balls, setting up a strong platform in a steep chase of 210 runs.

Praveen Dubey Seals the Victory

While Sisodia lit up the opening, the run chase was expertly finished by Praveen Dubey. After Smaran Ravichandran contributed 38 off 24 balls and Krishnamurthy Siddharth chipped in with 49 off 34 deliveries, it was Dubey’s unbeaten 53 off just 19 balls that took Gulbarga Mystics over the finish line. With three runs required off the final ball, Dubey smashed a six to secure the win in dramatic fashion. Gulbarga completed the chase with seven wickets in hand.

Earlier in the match, Mysore Warriors posted a strong total of 209/5. M Venkatesh starred with an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes, while Yashovardhan Parantap provided a fiery 24-ball 48.

With their fifth win in seven games, Gulbarga Mystics now sit at the top of the points table in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2025.

Sisodia's Form and T20 Record

Despite being a part of two IPL franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders Sisodia is yet to make his IPL debut. So far, the 25-year-old has played 15 domestic T20 matches, scoring 124 runs from nine innings at an average of 13.77 and a strike rate of 127.83. These stats do not include state-level franchise competitions.

In the ongoing Maharaja Trophy, however, Sisodia has been one of the standout performers. He currently ranks seventh on the list of highest run scorers, with 165 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.50. His strike rate of 201.22 is unmatched among the tournament’s top 15 run scorers.