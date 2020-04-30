'Run-out mat hona': Ravindra Jadeja gives important message on coronavirus

While India is currently observing a nationwide lockdown in order to combat the threat of coronavirus, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has given an important message to his countrymen regarding the novel pandemic by sharing a throwback video of his run-out.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 31-year-old posted a throwback video of him playing for Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and running-out Mumbai Indians' player.

Along with the video, Jadeja wrote, " "Bahar bindass ghumte ho. Mast mein timepass karte ho. Jab apko ghar pe rhna chaiye. Phr ye to hona hi tha. #StaySafe #RunOutMatHona."

Bahar bindaas gumthe ho. Mast meh timepass karthe ho, jab aapko ghar pe rahena chahiye. Phir yeh toh hona he tha #Staystaysafe #runoutmathona pic.twitter.com/UfggndGMkG — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 28, 2020

With the video, Jadeja is urging the citizens that staying home is the best way to fight the spread of coronavirus or one can be 'run-out' by venturing out of the home.

Jadeja was all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the IPL, which was slated to take place from March 29 to May 24 but the T20 lucrative tournament was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely earlier this month in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel virus, which was first reported in the Wuhan city of China, has so far affected more than 33,000 people in India and claimed the lives of 1,074 in the country.