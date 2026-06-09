Ruturaj Gaikwad bounces back in style after IPL 2026 setback, powers India A to victory with superb century

Giving a timely reminder of his class and consistency in the 50-over format, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed an impressive century and led India A to a thrilling victory over Sri Lanka A in the opening match of the Tri-Nation ODI series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Tuesday.

Gaikwad's 101 off 114 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes) came at a crucial juncture and helped India A post 277/6 in 50 overs, a total they defended by restricting the hosts to 258/9.



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A Much-Needed Redemption

Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock was more than just runs; it was a statement. The knock comes as a massive sigh of relief for the elegant right-hander, who endured a highly uncharacteristic and lackluster IPL 2026 campaign with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), managing just 337 runs across 14 games at a poor strike rate of 123.44.

The Maharashtra batter looked hungry and composed from the moment he walked in at No. 4 and silenced his critics with a magnificent century for India A.



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Match-Winning Contribution

Opting to bat first, India A's innings began on a disastrous note. The much-anticipated debut of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ended cheaply for just 14, while fellow opener Prabhsimran Singh fell for a mere 2.

When a horrific miscommunication resulted in Priyansh Arya (32) being run out with both batsmen at the same end, India A found themselves gasping for air at 69/3. Batting at No. 4, Gaikwad assumed the anchor role with absolute poise.

Alongside India A captain Tilak Varma, Gaikwad braced against a testing pitch and persistent strong winds. The duo initially relied heavily on strike rotation to steady the ship before gradually shifting gears.

The 29-year-old Gaikwad received a lifeline on 49 when Niroshan Dickwella missed a stumping off Vijayakanth Viyaskanth. He punished the very next ball, smashing it over midwicket for a six to bring up his half-century. From there, there was no looking back.

Gaikwad and Varma stitched together a monumental 150-run partnership for the fourth wicket. While Varma played a captain's knock of 60 off 97 balls, Gaikwad paced his innings beautifully to bring up his 21st List-A century off 112 balls. He was eventually dismissed for a masterful 101 off 114 deliveries, decorated with 6 boundaries and 3 towering sixes.

Late cameos from Ayush Badoni (24) and Suyansh Shedge (26) propelled India A to a competitive total of 277/6.

Bowling Clutch At The Death

Chasing 278, Sri Lanka A looked firmly in the driver’s seat for the majority of the game. Openers Niroshan Dickwella and Avishka Fernando put on a commanding 93-run stand, and skipper Sahan Arachchige kept the hosts on track with a brilliant 74.

However, India A refused to back down. With Sri Lanka A needing just 9 runs off the final 10 balls with 4 wickets in hand, pacer Arshad Khan turned the game on its head in a dramatic 49th over. In a display of ultimate clutch bowling, Arshad picked up two crucial wickets and effected a high-pressure run-out to clean up the tail, bowling Sri Lanka A out for 269 in 48.5 overs.

A Timely Message To Selectors

Having recently been overlooked for the senior India ODI squad facing Afghanistan - with selectors opting for Yashasvi Jaiswal instead - Gaikwad's match-winning hundred serves as a loud reminder of his elite pedigree in the 50-over format.

Named the Player of the Match, Gaikwad has firmly put his T20 blues behind him, setting a roaring tone for the remainder of the Tri-Nation ODI series.