Ruturaj Gaikwad creates embarrassing record, becomes 1st captain in IPL history to...

In a match that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) desperately needed to win to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs race, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad found himself on the wrong side of history, registering an unwanted batting record that perfectly represented his turbulent season.

Ruturaj scored 15 off 21 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), registering zero boundaries or sixes in what has been labeled one of the slowest and most frustrating knocks by a captain in recent IPL memory.

While opening the innings alongside explosive partner Sanju Samson, the CSK captain Gaikwad was expected to play a key knock in a must-win game. Instead, fans witnessed a painful, boundary-less crawl. Gaikwad labored out in the middle for 21 deliveries, managing just 15 runs - entirely in singles - before Pat Cummins finally ended his misery.

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By crossing the 20-ball mark without a single boundary or a six, Gaikwad entered a infamous list of IPL captains who played significant knocks without ever finding the fence.



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The Unwanted Milestone

Gaikwad became the first captain in IPL history to open the innings and face more than 20 balls without hitting a single boundary or six.

Many other captains - Steven Smith, MS Dhoni (twice), Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Aiden Markram - have done it in the past. However, Gaikwad is the first skipper to do it while opening the batting.

Longest knocks by a captain-opener without a boundary in IPL

Player Team Runs BF SR Innings Opposition

Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 15 21 71.42 1 vs SRH

Virat Kohli RCB 10 17 58.82 1 vs SRH

Gautam Gambhir KKR 10 17 58.82 1 vs SRH

KL Rahul KXIP 11 16 68.75 2 vs SRH

Gautam Gambhir DD 4 13 30.76 2 vs KXIP

David Warner SRH 9 13 69.23 2 vs CSK

Rohit Sharma MI 2 13 15.38 2 vs DC

Murali Vijay KXIP 6 12 50.00 1 vs SRH

Virat Kohli RCB 6 12 50.00 1 vs CSK

Rohit Sharma MI 5 12 41.66 2 vs DC

Gaikwad drew immense flak because it came during the modern, high-scoring "Impact Player" era, where top-order stagnation can completely derail a team's momentum.



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Match Context

The game against SRH at Chepauk (CSK's last home match of the season) saw CSK post a below-par total of 180-7 in 20 overs. While Sanju Samson and other CSK batters accelerated, Gaikwad struggled to find the middle of the bat. Pat Cummins eventually dismissed him, ending the opener's misery. CSK ultimately fell short, with the defeat effectively ending their IPL 2026 playoff hopes amid a season plagued by injuries and inconsistent performances.

Fans on social media expressed frustration, with many pointing to the powerplay dot-ball pressure and the captain's cautious approach when aggression was needed.

A Difficult Season At The Helm

This match-defining slump isn't an isolated incident for Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2026. Earlier in the tournament against Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad scored the slowest half-century of the season (taking 49 balls to reach his fifty) before a late surge brought his final scorecard to 74 off 60.

Currently sitting with 321 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of just 120.67, pressure is mounting on the CSK hierarchy. With Chennai's playoff chances reduced to a mere glimmer, former cricketers and fans have begun questioning whether the weight of captaincy is crushing Gaikwad’s natural flair - and whether the franchise needs a radical top-order shakeup next season.