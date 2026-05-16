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RUTURAJ GAIKWAD

Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, becomes 2nd CSK captain after MS Dhoni to...

Ruturaj Gaikwad joined the legendary MS Dhoni on an elite list for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during his team's IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on May 15. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 16, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Ruturaj Gaikwad creates history, becomes 2nd CSK captain after MS Dhoni to...Pic credit: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has etched his name into the franchise's record books, achieving a spectacular milestone that puts him in an elite league of leadership longevity and batting consistency. During the IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 15. Gaikwad crossed the 1,000-run mark as the captain of CSK.

With this historic feat, he became only the second player in IPL history to score 1,000 or more runs as CSK captain, following in the footsteps of the legendary MS Dhoni. 
 
Gaikwad, opening the batting alongside Sanju Samson, needed just two runs to reach the landmark. He achieved it early in the innings - on the second ball of the second over bowled by Akash Singh. This came in his 31st match as CSK captain, highlighting his consistency and leadership from the front. 

Before Ruturaj Gaikwad, only MS Dhoni had scored 1000 or more IPL runs as captain for Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah: Every captain to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL history; check all big names

Most runs for Chennai Super Kings in IPL as captain

PLAYER               MATCHES   INNINGS    RUNS

MS Dhoni                221                192           4469

Ruturaj Gaikwad     31                  31             1011*

Ravindra Jadeja       8                     8               112

Suresh Raina           5                     5               88

Gaikwad's Journey As CSK Captain

Appointed full-time captain ahead of IPL 2024, Gaikwad has shouldered the responsibility of leading CSK into a new era post the Dhoni-dominated years. He has captained in challenging times, including injury setbacks in 2025 that briefly saw Dhoni return to the helm. 

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Back in 2026 and fully fit, Gaikwad is leading an injury-affected CSK team, who are still fighting for IPL 2026 playoffs spot. Overall, his IPL career with CSK underscores reliability: multiple high-scoring seasons, an Orange Cap in 2021 (635 runs, key to CSK's title win), and now this captaincy milestone.

What's Next For Super Kings? 

While the milestone adds a glittering feather to Gaikwad's individual cap, the 29-year-old CSK skipper remains heavily focused on the bigger picture.  With CSK pushing deep into the business end of the 2026 season, individual accolades will take a backseat to the ultimate goal: leading the franchise to an unprecedented, record-breaking sixth IPL title.

If Gaikwad can pair his history-making run tallies with championship silverware, his legacy as a true Super King will be firmly cast in gold. 

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