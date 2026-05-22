Ruturaj Gaikwad faces IPL action after CSK vs GT clash, fined Rs 24,00,000 by BCCI; here's why

Chennai Super Kings endured their most severe loss in IPL history after a fragile performance against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday evening. GT secured an 89 run victory over CSK, marking their ninth win of the current season and guaranteeing them a spot in the top two positions on the IPL points table.

Overslow Penalty Compounds CSK Misery

On top of the demoralizing margin of defeat, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad received additional disciplinary action from the BCCI. This penalty was issued after the five time champions were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Because this marked the second instance of CSK violating the over rate regulations during the current season, Gaikwad received a fine of Rs 24 lakh. The remaining members of the playing squad, which included Impact Player Kartik Sharma, were penalized either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees, depending on which amount was lower.

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Match Breakdown: GT vs CSK

After winning the toss in a critical must win game, CSK elected to field first. However, they allowed GT to stack up a massive total of 229 for the loss of 4 wickets. GT opening batters Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shubman Gill (64) both recorded dominant half centuries, putting together a formidable 125 run partnership for the first wicket before the breakthrough occurred.

Following that platform, number 3 batsman Jos Buttler accelerated the innings by smashing a rapid, unbeaten 57 runs from only 27 deliveries to drive GT to their imposing total. Out of the six bowlers utilized by CSK, only Gurjapneet Singh managed to keep his economy rate under eight runs per over. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj emerged as the costliest bowler, conceding 56 runs across his four overs. The batting response from CSK started in catastrophic fashion. The in form Sanju Samson was dismissed for a golden duck on the very first delivery of the innings, caught behind by the wicketkeeper off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. CSK failed to rebuild after the early blow, and despite a brief fightback from Shivam Dube who struck a rapid 47 runs off 17 balls, GT easily sealed the win.

A disciplined, collective bowling performance saw Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan claim three wickets apiece, bowling out CSK for a meager 140 runs in a mere 13.4 overs. With this outcome, CSK has now missed out on qualifying for the IPL playoffs for the third year in a row.