Ruturaj Gaikwad set to replace injured Virat Kohli for Afghanistan ODIs; Rajat Patidar likely for India A squad

In a major blow for Indian cricket team, star batter Virat Kohli has been reportedly ruled out of upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 31.

The 37-year-old Kohli picked up the injury while batting in the IPL 2026 final, where he played a crucial unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to help RCB secure the second title. He has been advised at least two weeks of rest, making him unavailable for the ODI series scheduled to begin on June 13 in Dharamsala, followed by matches in Lucknow and Chennai.



Notably, the BCCI and team management are prioritizing player fitness with a packed international calendar ahead, including tours of England and preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Kohli's absence opens the door for fresh opportunities at No.3 spot.



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Opportunity For Ruturaj Gaikwad



According to an Indian Express report, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to get picked as Virat Kohli’s replacement for three ODI series against Afghanistan. The formal announcement is expected soon.



Ruturaj, a proven white-ball performer and consistent run-scorer in domestic and IPL cricket, recently replaced the injured Riyan Parag in the India A squad for the ongoing tri-series in Sri Lanka (against Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A), where he has also been named vice-captain.



Gaikwad's solid technique, ability to build innings, and accelerate when required, make him a natural fit at No. 3 spot in India's ODI team.



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Rajat Patidar's India A Prospects



Despite leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to IPL glory and amassing a roaring 501 runs at a strike rate of 192.69 this season, Rajat Patidar will have to wait a little longer for his senior white-ball call.



The 33-year-old middle-order batter is instead being drafted into the India A shadow squad, which will compete in an upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka that also features Afghanistan's developmental team.



India Squad For Afghanistan ODIs



Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya*, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey



*Subject to fitness clearance



Fixtures For India vs Afghanistan ODI Series



1st ODI - 13 June, Dharamsala



2nd ODI - 17 June, Lucknow



3rd ODI - 20 June, Chennai