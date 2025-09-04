Ruturaj Gaikwad Smashes Century In Duleep Trophy Semifinal, Sends Strong Message To Selectors

Ruturaj Gaikwad announced his return to form grandly, scoring a superb century for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. Coming back from injury and a difficult phase in his career, the elegant right-hander delivered when his team needed him most.

A Century Under Pressure

Gaikwad walked in at a tense moment with West Zone reeling at 10/2 after losing both openers early. Showing remarkable composure, he soaked up the pressure and constructed a brilliant innings, bringing up his eighth first-class hundred in just 131 balls. His knock included 13 crisp boundaries, combining patience with flair. Partnering with Aarya Desai, Gaikwad put together a crucial 82-run stand that steadied West Zone’s innings. The partnership not only stabilized the scoreboard but also shifted momentum back in West Zone’s favour.

A Timely Statement to Selectors

Gaikwad’s innings comes at a time when competition for spots in the Indian Test side is at its peak. Having missed a large part of the IPL 2025 due to injury, this performance was seen as a direct reminder to the selectors of his consistency and class. With important home series coming up, the 28-year-old’s century could not have been timed better.

The Road Ahead

For the West Zone, Gaikwad’s knock has provided the foundation they desperately needed in the semifinal clash. For the batter himself, this innings might prove to be a turning point, helping him re-establish his credentials at the national level. If he continues this form, a Test recall may not be far away. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century wasn’t just another domestic milestone; it was a statement of intent, a message to selectors, and perhaps the start of a fresh chapter in his cricketing journey.