Ruturaj Gaikwad Stands Tall As Maharashtra Collapses Against Kerala In Ranji Trophy Opener

Maharashtra endured a disastrous start to their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign against Kerala, as their batting order crumbled early, losing four wickets for ducks. Amid the chaos, Ruturaj Gaikwad stood firm and showcased remarkable composure to anchor the innings almost single-handedly.

Top-Order Collapse Shocks Maharashtra

After being put in to bat first, Maharashtra faced a nightmare beginning on the first morning. The top order, including Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Arshin Kulkarni, and Ankeet Bawane, were all dismissed without troubling the scorers. The scoreboard read a shocking 0/4, leaving the dressing room stunned.

Kerala’s pacers exploited the early movement expertly, with each delivery posing questions that Maharashtra’s batters failed to answer. The early wickets not only dented the team’s confidence but also exposed the fragile nature of their top order.

Gaikwad Leads a Lone Resistance

Amid the collapse, Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed immense maturity and technique. Known for his stroke play in limited-overs cricket, Gaikwad adapted brilliantly to the red-ball format, curbing his natural attacking instincts to weather the storm.

While wickets kept tumbling at the other end, Gaikwad held his ground and began to rebuild the innings. His calm presence at the crease was a lesson in patience and temperament. Partnering briefly with the middle and lower orders, he guided Maharashtra to a somewhat stable position after the initial shock.

By the end of the second session, Gaikwad’s resilience had earned widespread praise, as he is still in the crease with 83 not out in his name, with fans lauding his ability to fight back even when all seemed lost. This innings was yet another testament to Gaikwad’s adaptability across formats. Though often celebrated for his flamboyant IPL performances, his knock against Kerala reflected his ability to anchor an innings in testing circumstances.

If Maharashtra hopes to make a deep run in the Ranji Trophy this season, Gaikwad’s consistency and leadership will be key.