/Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead West Zone in Duleep Trophy, Shams Mulani named vice-captain; check star-studded squad

Last year, India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur led West Zone, who reached semi-finals of the competition, but didn’t go to final as Central Zone grabbed the first-innings lead. Now, for the upcoming competition, the captaincy baton has gone from Thakur to Gaikwad, who also leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and was recently in India ‘A’ squad for 50-over tri-series and red-ball games against Sri Lanka ‘A’.