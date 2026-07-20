Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead West Zone in Duleep Trophy, Shams Mulani named vice-captain; check star-studded squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead West Zone in Duleep Trophy, Shams Mulani named vice-captain; check star-studded squad

The West Zone squad was announced on Monday following a meeting between the zonal selection committee for the competition to be played from August 23 to September 10 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) grounds in Bengaluru.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:22 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead West Zone in Duleep Trophy, Shams Mulani named vice-captain; check star-studded squad
Image Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead West Zone in Duleep Trophy, Shams Mulani named vice-captain; check star-studded squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad2 min ago
2
mobility29 min ago
3
Auto news34 min ago
4
Sonam Wangchuk health1 hr ago
5
legacy1 hr ago