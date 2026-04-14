Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Ayush Mhatre: CSK’s bold call that could change IPL 2026
Should Ruturaj Gaikwad bat at No. 3? Here’s why CSK may need this bold IPL 2026 change to fix powerplay struggles.
- Gaikwad’s move to No. 3 could fix CSK’s biggest weakness: slow powerplay starts.
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- Ayush Mhatre’s explosive strike rate makes him a natural fit to open in IPL 2026.
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- Role clarity in the top order could be the difference between CSK’s revival and collapse.
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The question is no longer hypothetical. With Chennai Super Kings struggling for momentum in IPL 2026, shifting Ruturaj Gaikwad to No. 3 while promoting Ayush Mhatre to open alongside Sanju Samson is emerging as a serious tactical option. In simple terms: Yes, Gaikwad moving to No. 3 could unlock CSK’s batting—but only if executed with clarity of roles.
Why This Debate Matters Right Now
CSK’s biggest issue this season isn’t just losing matches. It’s how they are losing them.
- Slow powerplay starts
- Lack of intent early on
- Pressure building on the middle order
- Over-reliance on anchors instead of impact players
Gaikwad, the captain and batting pillar, has scored just 56 runs in 4 matches at a strike rate barely crossing 100. That is not just a dip, it is a structural problem for CSK’s top order.
The Current Strategy: Why CSK Back Gaikwad as Opener
The management, led by Stephen Fleming, has stuck with the Gaikwad-Samson opening pair for clear reasons:
1. Proven Pedigree
Former players like Ravichandran Ashwin have emphasized the “pedigree” factor. Both Gaikwad and Samson are technically sound and experienced against the new ball.
2. Leadership Factor
As captain, Gaikwad opening gives CSK early control of the innings, especially after his injury-disrupted 2025 season.
3. Stability Over Risk
CSK traditionally prioritizes stability over explosive starts, trusting middle-order hitters like Shivam Dube to accelerate later.
But The Numbers Tell a Different Story
Gaikwad’s IPL Record by Position
As Opener:
2,289 runs in 64 innings
Average: 40.87
Strike Rate: 137.4
At No. 3:
208 runs in 8 innings
Average: 26.00
Strike Rate: 129.2
On paper, he is clearly a better opener. But form and context matter more than historical comfort zones.
The Mhatre Factor: A Game-Changer Waiting at No. 3
Ayush Mhatre has quietly become one of CSK’s most impactful batters this season.
- Strike rate: 177.62
- Two half-centuries already
- Match-defining 59 off 36 vs Delhi Capitals
Despite being a natural opener, he has thrived at No. 3, acting as a bridge between anchors and finishers.
So Why Change a Working Piece?
Because CSK’s problem is not No. 3. It’s the powerplay.
3 Big Reasons Gaikwad Should Move to No. 3
1. Powerplay Needs Aggression, Not Caution
- Right now, CSK’s starts are among the slowest in IPL 2026.
- Gaikwad’s strike rate: ~103 this season
- Lowest intent among regular openers
- Promoting Mhatre instantly injects:
- Fearless strokeplay
- Boundary-hitting in first 6 overs
- Pressure back on bowlers
This aligns perfectly with modern T20 trends.
2. Gaikwad Becomes More Dangerous in Middle Overs
At No. 3, Gaikwad can:
- Avoid early swing and seam movement
- Build innings with less pressure
- Target spinners between overs 7–15
This is where technically strong batters dominate.
Think of it as role clarity:
- Mhatre → Aggressor
- Samson → Tempo setter
- Gaikwad → Stabiliser + accelerator
3. Reduces Captaincy Pressure
Experts like Anil Kumble have already pointed out the burden of dual roles.
Opening + captaincy + poor form = mental overload
Batting at No. 3 allows Gaikwad to:
- Read the game before entering
- Control tempo based on situation
- Avoid early dismissals that dent team morale
The Tactical Blueprint If CSK Make This Move
New Top Order Structure
- Ayush Mhatre – High-risk aggressor
- Sanju Samson – Controlled attacking batter
- Ruturaj Gaikwad – Anchor + middle-over enforcer
- Shivam Dube – Finisher
This creates a more balanced progression:
- Explosive start
- Stable middle
- Strong finish
The Counter Argument: Why CSK Haven’t Pulled the Trigger Yet
Let’s be clear. There are valid risks.
1. Gaikwad’s Proven Opening Success
His numbers as opener are elite. Dropping him could backfire if form returns.
2. Mhatre’s Success at No. 3
He is already delivering in that role. Why fix something that isn’t broken?
3. Team Philosophy
CSK historically avoids mid-season experimentation unless absolutely necessary.
The Real Issue: Form vs Role
This is not just a positional debate. It is a form vs role dilemma.
- Role says: Gaikwad should open
- Form says: Something must change
- And in T20 cricket, impact > reputation
What This Means for CSK’s IPL 2026 Campaign
Currently sitting near the bottom of the table, CSK need:
- Faster starts
- Better powerplay strike rate
- Reduced pressure on middle order
- This one change could solve all three.
Even experts like Aaron Finch have hinted that tactical flexibility is the only way forward for CSK this season.
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